This Korean Brand Is Launching a New Mask for Puffy Eyes

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendor

The K-Beauty brand championed and endorsed by Olympian Chloe Kim is on a mission to make your skin better overnight. Laneige launched in America four years ago with the Water Sleeping Mask and has become the go-to brand for potent masks that improve skin while you rest. Now, one Water Sleeping Mask is sold every 12 seconds. In addition to their popular Lip Sleeping Mask, Laneige created the new Eye Sleeping Mask.

Their new mask is made with new technology that the company alleges will de-puff and deeply hydrate the under-eye. Laneige’s Sleep Circular technology is purportedly like a shot of caffeine under your eyes, and Eye Moisture Wrap technology that uses beta-glucan to moisturize the sensitive, thin area. The intense moisture makes the under-eye area appear plump and smooth. Lastly, it’s formulated with orange flower, rose, ylang ylang, and sandalwood oils to relax and calm the area.

The mask comes in a small bottle with a teardrop-like cap, and instead of dropping the product onto the eye, the bottom of the applicator is a ceramic ball that you use to massage the skin with product to improve circulation.

It is available now at Sephora.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.