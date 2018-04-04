Meet the Fragrance Professional Whose Perfect Hair Is a Statement of Success

By

Laura Slatkin began her dedication to the perfect coif about 15 years ago, right as she started her luxury home fragrance company, NEST Fragrances.

Despite her manifold responsibilities as wife, mother, entrepreneur, and philanthropist (she also co-founded NEXT for AUTISM, a nonprofit that supports and innovates autism programs nationally), Slatkin still finds the time to maintain her distinct public image.

She’s never seen without a perfectly teased and backcombed bouffant — on the red carpet, at dinner parties, or on TV. We visited her at home to talk style icons and the importance of cultivating an individual ideal of beauty.

Watch Now

  1. Meet the Greek-Cypriot Model Owning Her Unibrow, Named Veronica
  2. Meet the Fragrance Professional Whose Perfect Hair Is a Statement of Success
  3. Meet the Luxury Eyewear Designer With Hyperreal, Car-Stopping Orange Hair
  4. Why They March: Four Best Friends From Parkland Explain Why The March Matters
  5. Radical Beauty: Benny Harlem and the World’s Tallest Hair
  6. Radical Beauty: These Lifestyle Vampires Are Serious About Their Fangdom
  7. Radical Beauty: Meet the People Implanting Themselves With Technology
  8. Radical Beauty: Inside a Naked Yoga Class, Baring is Caring
  9. Cutting Skin-Deep: Inside the Studio of a Scar Artist
  10. Snowboarding Superstar Shaun White Was Accused of Sexual Harassment
  11. Radical Beauty: Meet the Therapist in Brooklyn Giving Leech Facials
  12. 6 Stories Prove the #MeToo Movement Is Only Getting Started
  13. Women Are Replacing Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct
  14. To Tell the Truth
  15. Remembering Sandy Hook: How a Mother Copes
  16. We Need to Do Away With America’s Dad As Our Journalistic Standard
  17. Women Share Their Experiences With Assault and Harassment on Capitol Hill
  18. Watch an Illustrated 30,000-Year Evolution of the Sex Toy
  19. Watch How Bergdorf Goodman’s Holiday Windows Were Made
  20. Let Cardi B Teach You How to Hustle
Laura Slatkin’s Perfect Hairdo Is a Statement of Success
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.