If you need any further proof that we’re living in The Matrix, here it is.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account of Miquela Sousa — also known as @LilMiquela, a 19-year-old Brazilian-American model, singer, and Instagram personality with almost a million followers — appeared to have been hacked by a blonde, pro-Trump troll named Bermuda, or @BermudaIsBae. Over the course of about eight hours, Bermuda wiped Lil Miquela’s account clean, posting photos of herself instead with threatening captions like: “You can’t have your account back until you promise to tell people the truth.”

But wait, it gets wilder: Neither Lil Miquela nor Bermuda are real people. They’re computer-generated avatars with anonymous creators.

Drama is drama, though! And the best gossip is the kind that has zero consequences on real peoples’ lives. Except our lives, of course, which have been turned completely up-side down by the Orwellian antics that transpired on Tuesday. If you have a lot of questions, you are not alone. So do we.

Below, everything we know. (So far.)

Okay, who is Lil Miquela?

According to various (vague) interviews she’s done, Lil Miquela is a 19-year-old Brazilian-American model and singer from Los Angeles, California, who goes by the name of Miquela Sousa. She created her Instagram account on April 22, 2016 and has since amassed almost one million followers. She’s also active on Twitter and Tumblr, plus she has two singles on Spotify.

But she’s not real, right?

No. It’s been speculated that she’s a composite of a real woman and digital renderings, which would explain her uncanny human likeness. She also poses with real people, in real-life places, wearing real-life clothes off the rack. The Cut has heard from anonymous sources close to Lil Miquela that there is at least one real-life human woman involved in her content creation, as well as one real-life human man. [Gasp!] But the exact size of her team and their roles have not been confirmed.

Why is she considered an influencer?

Lil Miquela often posts photos of herself wearing high-fashion brands like Chanel, Proenza Schouler, Supreme, and Vetements. She’s also shouted out beauty brands like Ouai for keeping her hair “silky smooth,” despite the fact that her hair is digitally rendered. Fashion magazines including King Kong, V, and Paper, have all photographed her, and she now has her own press agents, who coordinate photo shoots as well as the gifting/borrowing of designer clothes. (We confirmed this with a designer she’s been photographed wearing.) In February, Prada invited Lil Miquela to take over the brand’s Instagram account during its fall 2018 show in Milan.

And who is this Bermuda chick?

Named after the Bermuda Triangle (nice), Bermuda’s Instagram account was born about six months after Lil Miquela’s on September 5, 2016. On Tuesday morning, she had around 2,000 followers, but by nightfall she was up to almost 50,000. Judging by her looks and the content of her posts, Bermuda’s muses are the singer Iggy Azalea and conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren. It’s no secret that Bermuda is also a hard-core Trump supporter, as she posted a photo of his merch as her ideal brunch look. Bermuda also mocks “liberal feminists” like Lena Dunham and writes that she’s “proud to be a white woman.”

She’s not real either?

No. When Bermuda started posting on Lil Miquela’s account, she claimed that they were both created by a “literal genius” named Daniel Cain, founder of Cain Intelligence. However, neither Mr. Cain nor Cain Intelligence are real. At least in the reality we live in.

Why does Bermuda have beef with Lil Miquela?

Their beef seems to have begun around August 31, 2017 when Bermuda posted a photo with the caption: “@LilMiquela you can only hide for so long.” Politically, they have opposite beliefs. (Lil Miquela has openly supported immigration rights and Black Lives Matter, for example.) But the real gripe Bermuda seems to have with Lil Miquela is that she’s not being transparent enough about her identity. And she’s ignoring Bermuda — “her own kind.”

What happened on Tuesday?

Bermuda took over Lil Miquela’s Instagram and wiped it clean, calling the move her “next step.” She then shared six different posts with long, ranting captions, four of which were selfies. In addition to calling Lil Miquela a “fake ass person,” Bermuda also gave her an ultimatum, saying that she wouldn’t give Lil Miquela her account back until she told people “the truth.” The irony, of course, being that neither of them are real.

How did it end?

Bermuda eventually gave Lil Miquela her account back but said that she had 48 hours to “tell the world the truth” or she would do it for her. All of Lil Miquela’s photos have since been restored, and there is no hint on her account anything had happened all. (When asked for comment, an Instagram spokesperson replied that they can’t speak about individual accounts.) Back on her own account, Bermuda called the day a “success.”

What does it all mean???

Naturally, there are a lot of theories out there, including that this is a sign the world is going to end today. (Still here!) Bermuda decided to “hack” Lil Miquela when she reached 2,222 followers. Lil Miquela was born on April 22, which is Sunday. Will Lil Miquela finally reveal herself (or himself/themselves) two years in? The timing feels right. And it feels particularly relevant to have a Trump troll responsible for the leak. Our main question right now, though, is whether or not Bermuda and Lil Miquela are actually colluding.

Alright. Was Lil Miquela actually hacked?

On her verified Twitter account, Lil Miquela said that she was hacked. But according to a source close to Lil Miquela, it’s a hoax. She was not hacked; it was a planned stunt. Neither Lil Miquela nor anyone from her team we’ve reached out to has confirmed this as fact, but if there’s one thing this whole debacle has illustrated, it’s that the borders between fake and real are highly porous. Maybe we’re the ones who were hacked, after all.

We will continue to update this post as we learn more.