The Latest on the Cut

9:05 p.m.

Cynthia Nixon Is Serious About Her Candidacy. You Should Be Too.

She’s already won by moving the governor to the left. And she’s beginning to think she just might win the whole thing.

9:00 p.m.

See This Greek Party Island Through the Eye of an Acclaimed Photographer

“The salty spray of the Aegean Sea. Basil and mint. The invigorating aroma of freshly painted whitewash.”

9:00 p.m.

See the Extravagant Rockefeller Knickknacks That Are About to Go on Auction

Preview the poodles and Roman busts from Peggy and David Rockefeller’s townhouse and various country estates, available at Christie’s starting May 8.

9:00 p.m.

The A-List of Z-Listers

Rita Ora. Blac Chyna. Colton Haynes. Zendaya. Bella Thorne. A guide to the many, many celebrities whose names make you say … “Who?”

8:45 p.m.

The Historian Who Loves Architecture

“I’m kind of an architecture nerd and carry around the 1978 AIA Guide to New York architecture.”

8:30 p.m.

The Consultant Whose Military Fling Takes Viagra

This week’s sex diary.

8:15 p.m.

Longchamp’s New Flagship, Depop Goes Brick-and-Mortar, and Goat Yoga in Bushwick

What’s new in New York stores.

4:57 p.m.

How a Fashion Editor Dresses at Coachella

No clichés allowed.

4:43 p.m.

Meghan Markle’s Nephew Is Developing Special Cannabis for Her Royal Wedding

It’s called “Markle’s Sparkle.”

3:27 p.m.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s Health Is Failing

She is rejecting further medical treatment and will now “focus on comfort care” at home surrounded by her family.

2:56 p.m.

Coachella Celebrities Ranked by How Music Festival They Look

Alessandria Ambrosio was festival chic.

11:41 a.m.

The Best Moments from Beyoncé’s History-Making Coachella Set

Fans are calling the show “Beychella.”

10:07 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Imagined the World’s Most Awkward Wedding Toast

“The lighting guy is in on this?”

4/13/2018 at 5:46 p.m.

Tina Fey Wants You to Know That Women Are Not ‘Cappuccino Machines’

And all the best speeches from Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon, featuring Alicia Keys, Samantha Bee, and Viola Davis.

4/13/2018 at 5:30 p.m.

Celebrating the Radical Women of Latin-American Art

See the revolutionary work at the Brooklyn Museum.

4/13/2018 at 5:29 p.m.

Absolutely Every Single Thing We Know About the Pee Tape

Is it real? What does James Comey have to do with it? Are there porn parodies yet? We have the answers for you.

4/13/2018 at 4:23 p.m.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Engagement Chicken

The lovebirds were roasting a chicken when Harry proposed.

4/13/2018 at 4:20 p.m.

Rude Shia LaBeouf Tells Dog’s Secret on Television, in Front of Everyone

Man’s “best friend”? Yeah right!

4/13/2018 at 4:04 p.m.

It’s (Almost, Finally) Spring, So How Do You Pull Off Socks With Sandals?

And with pumps and mules, for that matter.

4/13/2018 at 3:40 p.m.

The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

One awe-inspiring looks from every fête that mattered.