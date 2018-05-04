Lorde Is Sorry She Captioned Her Bathtub Photo With Whitney Houston Lyrics

Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Lorde was excited to take a bath tonight — so excited, she wanted to share a photo of her marble bathtub to her Instagram story with a song lyric about love. And, out of all the classic love songs from which she could’ve chosen, she picked the one that made her photo go from overdone-but-cute to yikes: “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

As most people who are at least a few years older than the 21-year-old singer know, Houston reportedly died from accidental drowning in February 2012. Therefore, she was understandably criticized for posting a photo to her Instagram story of a bathtub with lyrics from a singer who drowned to death. In Lorde’s defense, though, the singer was 15 years old when Houston died.

lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realizing what she just did pic.twitter.com/m38R1hYPzk — jake (@HUNTYCHAN) April 6, 2018

It didn’t take long for Lorde to realize that her tone-deaf photo caption was not getting the best reception, after which she swiftly deleted it and returned to Instagram stories to apologize. (It is unclear if Lorde took a bath and then apologized, or vice versa.)

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so sorry for offending anyone - I hadn’t even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

Now that Lorde has responded to that drama, it’s time she talks answers our questions about drama that has not yet been resolved: What exactly happened between her and Jack Antonoff at her Brooklyn concert earlier this week?