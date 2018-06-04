Luann de Lesseps Apologizes for Her Diana Ross Costume, But Denies It Was Blackface

On last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps kicked off her very eventful season by showing up to a Halloween party dressed as Diana Ross. As founder of the Real Housewives Institute Brian Moylan described it in our recap, Luann arrived in “a deep spray tan and a comically large Afro wig … Did she not have one friend who said, ‘You absolutely shouldn’t dress like a black person.’” Andy Cohen, always ready to stir the pot, had Luann on Watch What Happens Live last night, where she apologized, but denied that her attempt to dress like a black woman was doing blackface. “I never meant to hurt anybody’s feelings. I love Diana Ross, and I totally respect Diana Ross, and it was really a tribute to her,” Luann said, insisting that she didn’t alter the color of her skin and “had bronzer on that I wear normally. I didn’t add anything, or would ever dream of doing a blackface. I’m really sorry to everyone out there if I offended anyone.”

