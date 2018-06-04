The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

The Cheapest, Nicest Mother’s Day Gifts From the Most Expensive Brands

For the mom who demands Chanel and Le Creuset.

23 mins ago

Ex-Romney Staffer Accused of Making Fiancée His Sex Slave

The Republican consultant also allegedly battered her.

10:45 a.m.

Luann de Lesseps Apologizes for Her Diana Ross Costume, Denies It Was Blackface

“I didn’t add anything, or would ever dream of doing a blackface.”

10:45 a.m.

Azealia Banks Released a New Song Called ‘Anna Wintour’

Does it get the AWOK?

10:41 a.m.

27 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Tory Burch to Miu Miu

The best of the internet’s sales bins.

10:28 a.m.

This Is How Many Hours It Takes to Turn an Acquaintance Into a Friend

A new study on when you can move past the small talk and get to the good part.

9:57 a.m.

How White House Officials Stop Trump From Calling His Favorite Fox News Show

He apparently won’t miss an episode.

9:57 a.m.

Why I Don’t Leave the House Without Putting on Black Eye Shadow

I began wearing black eye shadow during a period in my life when I realized that how I looked was ill-matched to how I felt.

9:08 a.m.

You Can Buy These Diptyque Candles for 4 Days Only

Your favorite cities are now candles.

9:00 a.m.

Learning the Art of Disguise at a Unique Summer Camp

At Camp Discovery, all of us had skin conditions.

8:21 a.m.

Gideon Adlon Is Ready for Anything

Pamela Adlon’s eldest daughter prepares to navigate stardom — and answer the tough questions — in the era of #MeToo.

7:00 a.m.

The One Big Problem With Oat Milk

Homemade oat milk is easy, fast, and cheap. But I just can’t get past the taste.

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

Lorde Is Sorry She Captioned Her Bathtub Photo With Whitney Houston Lyrics

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote.”

Yesterday at 8:34 p.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Gets Caught Using a Flip Phone on NYC Subway

Is that a Motorola Razr?

Yesterday at 7:23 p.m.

Trump Says He Didn’t Know About Hush Payment to Stormy Daniels

It was the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the sex scandal involving the adult-film star.

Yesterday at 6:41 p.m.

A Record Number of Women Are Running for the U.S. House of Representatives

And the majority of them are Democrats.

Yesterday at 6:24 p.m.

Watch the Met Give This Famous Ballerina’s Tutu a Makeover

Degas’s dancer received a new tutu.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

Moroccanoil Is Creating Their First Curling Iron

It’s made of titanium [Sia voice].

Yesterday at 5:56 p.m.

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime Movie Has a Lovely New Trailer

Featuring a Peter Pan reference and some extremely cheesy lines.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

Here Are the Best Rain Boots for Wide Calves

Never jam your legs into uncomfortable boots again.