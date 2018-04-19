Photo: Courtesy of Mac

Remember last year when beauty vloggers went rogue and started mixing shimmer powders with their classic M.A.C Cosmetics Fix+ setting spray for an added glow? M.A.C must have agreed it was a great idea, because the brand just released two new shimmer setting sprays intended to give an allover glow before applying any makeup. The new Prep + Prime Fix+ Shimmer sprays are easy to use and come in two universally flattering shades.

The shimmer sprays come in a golden (Goldlite) and rosy (Pinklite) pearlescent finish that gives a bronzed or a flushed look, respectively. They also have the same formula as the original, which means they help prime skin for makeup, can be used to set makeup, and can also be used alone to enhance skin. The spray can also work as a body highlighter for shoulders, collarbone, and face while giving you a refreshing mid-day boost. M.A.C previously released scented versions of the popular spray before, so you could always channel the beauty vloggers and mix them if you want a shimmery, scented mist.

The new setting sprays are available online now and will hit stores on Thursday.

