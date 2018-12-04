A Quilted Bag in the Ripest Berry Red

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

This adorably puffy handbag is the brainchild of Maison Margiela’s creative director John Galliano. Called the “Glam Slam,” it’s a major piece in a collection that sprang from the idea of dressing in haste. Galliano intended to evoke the accidental glamour of rushing to catch a flight or dash into a meeting on time — the thrill that comes with tempting fate and succeeding.

Fashioned from smooth nappa lambskin leather, the bag comes in white, black, nude, and our favorite, berry red. It’s available in two sizes, medium and large. Carry it by the handle, tuck it under an arm as an oversized clutch, or sling the long, detachable strap over your shoulder as you’re sprinting out the door.

Maison Margiela medium red “Glam Slam” bag, $1,690.00 at 803 Greenwich Street.