As One: Making the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Yearbook

By

They had a plan for the yearbook. Then 17 people were shot and killed on their campus. In just six weeks, the yearbook staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas redesigned their book to honor the Parkland-shooting victims.

