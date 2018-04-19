Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/2016 Getty Images

We get it, it’s de rigueur to stay at a label for under two years. Jonathan Saunders did it at Diane von Furstenberg; Lanvin has been doing it for years! But a two-and-a-half month stint is short, even by fashion’s standards. After 71 days with the company, John Targon is leaving his creative director post at the contemporary division of Marc Jacobs, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Targon is also the co-founder and creative director of the collaboration-friendly label Baja East. His role at Marc Jacobs was nebulously defined, as the contemporary line Marc by Marc Jacobs was folded into the main label in 2015. Louis Vuitton Möet Hennessy, which owns Marc Jacobs, said in a statement, “John Targon is a talented designer and we appreciate the work he has done here. Ultimately working together did not make sense for the brand and we wish him the best.”