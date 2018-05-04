Photo: Lars Niki / Stringer/2017 Getty Images

Sure, we knew Marc Jacobs was fun. But who knew he was such a cheeseball? The king of grunge proposed to his longtime partner, Charly Defrancesco last night in a Chipotle (yes, the burrito place) after a flash mob preformed for the couple. What can we say? The guy knows how to make a statement.

After the group finished their dance to Prince’s “Kiss,” Jacobs, 54, got down on one knee. During the performance, Defrancesco filmed the dance while Jacobs adorably danced along in his oversized jacket.

Earlier that day, Jacobs posted an equally cute photo of the two of them together to celebrate Defrancesco’s birthday. Jacobs’s lucky man owns a candle company, Get Lit By Char.

If this is their proposal, can you imagine what the wedding will be like? It’ll be the most stylish wedding Chipotle has ever catered.