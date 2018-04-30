Photo: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty launched a series of products based on one of the most versatile fruits for skin, hair, and health. Four new products make up the limited-edition Coconut Fantasy Collection, and model Adwoa Aboah is the face of a new campaign shot by David Sims.

The coconut-themed collection includes old and new favorites, in sleek and Instagrammable white packaging with rose gold accents. The matte O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan compact is a giant bronzer, infused with a coconut scent. The Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eye Shadow Palette in Fantascene comes with seven cream, peach, coral, and warming copper and chocolate shades in matte, satin, and metallic finishes.

The other two products in the collection are the rose gold Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, which can be mixed with foundation or applied directly on top of bare skin for a rosy-tinted dewy dumpling glow. The Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder uses coconut and cocoa butter, for a soft creamy finish rather than a chalky one.

The collection is out now for a limited time, at Sephora, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus.

