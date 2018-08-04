Mariah Carey Just Meme’d Herself

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Out of the trillions of new memes that surfaced online this past week, the one that has attracted the most star power is the fun “If You Don’t Love Me At My” meme. As Select All explains, the format is easy to grasp:

On the left is the “If you don’t love me at my” image where the subject looks, well, probably not so good. On the right goes the “Then you don’t deserve me at my” image, where the subject is glowed-up and looking their best.

In the mere days that this meme has blown up on Twitter, a number of celebrities haven’t been able to resist engaging with it. Tyra Banks meme’d herself. Mindy Kaling responded brilliantly to a version of the meme that featured photos of her. And Sunday afternoon, Mariah Carey couldn’t help but make a meme out of herself, too.

If you then you don't

don't love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/pvDwOOvJsM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 8, 2018

It was a really nice attempt, but no one could ever deserve Carey at her “The Emancipation of Mimi.”