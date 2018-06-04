Sophia Le Fraga Is a Poet for the Digital Age

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Rupi Kaur not for you? Then try Sophia Le Fraga. The New York born-and-bred Le Fraga has been publishing books of poetry for the digital age since 2012. In her first book, I DON’T WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE INTERNET, she wrote poems for strangers who asked for them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, inspired by the requesters’ own posts. Two of her other books are titled I RL, You RL and literallydead. They’re perfect for discerning poetry lovers who are also very ~online~. Read on for Le Fraga’s answers to our lightning-round questions.

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Vice Versa, which is this lesbian magazine from 1947 or 1948 that only went on for one year but was really cool.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

My dog, Klaus. He always seems very worried and I’d just tell him to chill out.

Sneakers or slippers?

Slippers.

What was the last website you looked at?

I was probably, like, googling how to get a writing job in L.A.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Oh my god, Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski. She’s worked for Hermès and Céline.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning?

Like 7:45 when I’m feeling ambitious.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Lately, yogurt and granola. Always matcha though. I’m a matcha fanatic.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Hot dogs, oysters, and really thin French fries.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Blue. I’d be all the shades of blue.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be?

Natasha, my girlfriend. That would be fun.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be?

Surrender, Donald.

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Sophia Le Fraga wears a Stella McCartney Lilly Alter Nappa bodysuit, $660 at Stella McCartney, and Lagos Gold Drop earrings, $1750 at Lagos.