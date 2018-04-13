The Artist Who Specializes in Abstract Nudes

Photo: Lucas Michael. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Emma Kohlmann is a true bohemian, from her affinity for graphic prints to her geometric haircut. And like a true creative, she resides off the beaten path. She is based, vaguely, “in Western Massachusetts.” The fact that she doesn’t live in New York or Los Angeles baffles her social-media followers. It’s like a modern-day Walden, except instead of writing novels, Kohlmann makes abstract ink drawings. Her body of work consists of hundreds of variations of nudes. Sometimes the figures are inspired by Adonis; sometimes they’re inspired by porn. Read on for her answers to our lightning-round questions.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

I really like Editorial magazine. It’s a Canadian magazine that’s more DIY and less mainstream than others. It has comics, fashion, and art. It’s funny and imaginative too.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Dogs.

Sneakers or slippers?

Slippers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

They can never figure out where I live. Some people are like, “Are you in L.A.? Are you in New York?” And I’m in neither place.

What was the last website you looked at?

Skyscanner, looking for cheap flights.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Come tees. My friend Sonia does it.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning?

7 a.m.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Usually coffee. I don’t like breakfast; I’m more of a lunch person.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Avocado, pineapple, and tuna.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Mauve.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be?

My sister.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be?

Shut the fuck up.

