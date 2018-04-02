Meet the Greek-Cypriot Model Owning Her Unibrow, Named Veronica

Asked what her unibrow’s name is, Greek-Cypriot model Sophia Hadjipanteli told us it’d be Veronica, and that she’d be a “no-shit bitch.”

The 21-year-old University of Maryland student has been gaining momentum as an outspoken model (currently at 162,000 followers and growing), subverting industry norms on hair and body-positivity. But in doing so, she’s also faced internet trolls, death threats, and accusations of cultural appropriation.

We caught up with Hadjipanteli to get some backstory on Veronica, along with comments on why she won’t back down with both her look and message.