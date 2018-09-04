Here’s What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Want As Their Wedding Gift

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a stand mixer or plush bath towels to send to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their wedding gift, well, it turns out the royal couple doesn’t want any of the typical nuptial presents you usually see on registries. Instead, on Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the soon-to-be married pair would rather we all donate to a list of their favorite charities.

“Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift,” Kensington Palace posted on Twitter on Monday morning, followed by links to seven organizations the couple supports.

The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Among the groups are Chiva Projects — a group that support children with HIV and their families, a cause that was close to Princess Diana’s heart — and Myna Mahila Foundation, which empowers women in India and gives them access to necessary sanitary products (as a refresher, Markle visited the group back in January 2017 and wrote an essay about the issue).

The charities include @chivaprojects, which supports children growing up with HIV and their families. The charity helps to create a more hopeful and optimistic future for them, ensuring they achieve their greatest potential. https://t.co/W3AQovuL2H pic.twitter.com/BvnZjmzPOl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Next up is @MynaMahila, which empowers women in Mumbai's slums by providing them with a trusted network, stable employment & the chance to grow as individuals & businesswomen, and breaks taboos around menstrual hygiene. https://t.co/suzul1y9cw pic.twitter.com/eIG3GP6bW7 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The couple also selected organizations that support the fight against homelessness and helps children whose parents were killed in combat. Another group that made the cut is Street Games, a children’s charity whose project Markle and Prince Harry recently visited in Wales.

.@crisis_uk has also been chosen by the couple. Crisis helps people directly out of homelessness, working side by side with thousands of people each year to help them rebuild their lives and leave homelessness behind for good. https://t.co/k7ZYzI1gbF pic.twitter.com/DTPsARVdc9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The couple have also chosen @CorporalScotty, a charity that offers vital support and activities to children who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces, helping them to smile again. https://t.co/23tYNy7rSC pic.twitter.com/G6CISr2TvU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Also selected is @StreetGames, a charity which uses sport to empower young people to kick-start a cycle of positive change in their own lives. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visited one of the charity's projects together in Cardiff earlier this year. https://t.co/UPY6Nyt2k6 pic.twitter.com/0XQJOL6iNj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

They also picked two other groups to round out their charitable list.

Finally, the couple have chosen @WildernessUK, which promotes the benefits & enjoyment of wild nature. Through the great outdoors, the charity helps build resilience in vulnerable teenagers & introduces rural employment to urban youth. https://t.co/PqKQ9UkV2B pic.twitter.com/vL4UEJTlWL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

The charities also include @sascampaigns, a national marine conservation & campaigning charity, which inspires, unites & empowers communities to take action to protect oceans, beaches, waves & wildlife. https://t.co/J7yExoY411 pic.twitter.com/IpXgh23Y13 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Sure beats spending hours scouring a couple’s wedding registry only to spend $100 on a random assortment of fancy utensils.