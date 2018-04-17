Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Have Two Dresses for Her Royal Wedding

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The inside of my head currently looks like one of those crazed display boards of pinned pictures connected by red string. That’s because my close personal friend I’ve never met, Meghan Markle, is about to marry Prince Harry in the royal wedding of the year (sorry, Princess Eugenie), and I’m still trying to figure out who’s designing her dress. What’s more, Vanity Fair is now reporting that she’ll actually have two dresses at the royal nuptials. Help!

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl writes in Vanity Fair that Markle will have “a traditional bridal gown for the ceremony and reception, and a glamorous, more sophisticated dress for the evening.” Kate Middleton actually did the same thing during her 2011 wedding — she wore an iconic Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress for the ceremony and then changed into a more chill (but still fancy!) gown by the designer for the reception.

“The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive,” a source told Nicholl. “Meghan can’t wait to surprise everyone, especially Harry. The wedding dress itself will be traditional and elegant. There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy.”

Lace! Sleeves! Secrecy! More to pin to my display board, I guess.

Anyway, at the moment, the front-runner for the wedding gowns’s (as in two dresses) designer is Christopher Bailey of Burberry — as the Daily Mail has reported that the fashion house has had some major PR meetings about an upcoming “high profile dress.” Bookies have also been placing bets on Erdem, Ralph & Russo, Stewart Parvin, and Alexander McQueen as the gowns’s designers. But all I know for sure at this moment is who definitely isn’t designing the gown (and that Markle’s best friend/Canadian stylist/secret wedding planner Jessica Mulroney is helping her with the process).

Excuse me as I lock myself in a dark room to solve this mystery.