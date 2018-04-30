Miley Cyrus Is ‘NOT SORRY’ for 2008 Vanity Fair Nude Portrait

Miley Cyrus is NOT SORRY. On Sunday, the singer tweeted a retraction of her decade-old apology for her 2008 Vanity Fair portrait by Annie Leibovitz — in which the then-15-year-old Cyrus posed nearly topless, covered by a blanket — writing, “IM NOT SORRY” and “Fuck YOU #10yearsago,” under a picture of a New York Post cover with the headline “MILEY’S SHAME.”

The Vanity Fair picture caused an uproar at the time, with parenting blogger Lin Burress saying in an interview that “Parents should be extremely concerned. Very young girls look up to Miley Cyrus as a role model.” The Hannah Montana star quickly issued an apology, telling the New York Times, “I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed. I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about.”

IM NOT SORRY



Fuck YOU #10yearsago pic.twitter.com/YTJmPHKwLX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

But ten years later, she is NOT SORRY in all-caps, which is good for her. No word yet on whether she has retracted her apology for her 2008–2013 fashion.