Sketch of the man who allegedly threatened Stormy Daniels in 2011.
In the day since Stormy Daniels’s attorney released a sketch of the man who allegedly threatened her on The View, the adult-film star’s legal team has reportedly received more than 1,500 tips.

Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told TMZ that while the legal team has received a deluge of tips, they are only pursuing a couple hundred of them who match the sketch and Daniels’s description of the alleged incident. In 2011, a man — who’s “lean but fit,” has some scruff, and is in his 30s to early 40s — reportedly approached Daniels when she was standing at her car in a parking lot, and said, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” He also allegedly threatened her infant daughter in the backseat.

In the past 24 hours, Daniels’s team — which has people on the ground in Las Vegas, California, and New York — has already spent between 40 and 60 hours looking into the credible tips. Avenatti, however, left a few questions unanswered: for example, why some tips were deemed non-credible, and how many were for Tom Brady.

