Photo: Kate Owen/Courtesy of Nameless Network

The Instagram fun-house masquerading as a “museum” about “ice cream” is about to get a savory — as in, umami — counterpart. Eater reports that New York City, home of the dear Dollar Slice, will soon host the newest, nichest social-media magnet: The Museum of Pizza.

The ‘za-themed playground is the brainchild of Brooklyn-based media company Nameless Network, which plans to open the pop-up in an undisclosed location from October 13th through the 28th. For a mere $35, social media influencers — er, visitors — can eat one slice of complimentary pizza, alter their perspective in “pizza-inspired immersive rooms,” stroll through the “pizza art gallery,” partake in some “pizza meditation,” and even visit a “pizza beach!” It’s unclear what any of this means, but fingers crossed Nameless Network is taking a leaf out of the Museum of Ice Cream’s book and has plans to fill an empty pool with food. Instead of sprinkles, may we suggest pepperoni? But only if it’s biodegradable.

Also, the photos the Museum of Pizza has released are — again, unclear why — incredibly sexy! Kinky, even.

Photo: Kate Owen/Courtesy of Nameless Network

As Eater notes, this “museum” feels less like a place where one will be able to learn about the history of fried montanara pizza and more like a confined space where hundreds of people, each of whom have at least 10K Instagram followers, will be simultaneously taking selfies in front of signs that read PIZZA IS LIFE, and behind actual edible slices.

And, if it’s even half as successful as the Museum of Ice Cream, it would be wise to buy tickets now before they triple in price. Or, I don’t know, you could save your money and buy 35 dollar slices. Just a thought!