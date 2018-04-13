Wedding Hors D’oeuvre That Are As Good As the Main Course

Because when you’re sated with appetizers (pastrami tacos, creamed-spinach pots), you’re free to dance through the main course.

Tacos & Latkes

L: Pastrami tacos with sauerkraut and half-sour pickles.

R: Sweet-potato latkes with sour cream and apple chutney.

Catered by The Raging Skillet, www.theragingskillet.com.

Ravioli and Risotto

L: Truffled lobster ravioli with smoked-lobster medallions.

R: Eggplant-parmigiana risotto barley-Parmesan risotto with tomato-basil beurre blanc, heirloom-tomato-and-burrata caprese, and crispy variegated eggplant.

Catered by Abigail Kirsch, abigailkirsch.com.

Pizza and Filone Toast

L: Grilled flatbread pizza with mozzarella, herbs, and cherry tomatoes.

R: Grilled filone toast with peach-and-basil salad.

Catered by Atelier Roquette, www.atelierroquette.com.

Strip Steak & Plantains

L: Baby strip steak with chile-hazelnut oil.

R: Fried plantains with cotija cheese, pickled onions, mild house-made hot sauce, and parsley.

Catered by Lalito, lalitonyc.com.

Carpetbaggers and Macarons

L: Bacon-wrapped filet of beef carpetbaggers, topped with a fried oyster.

R: Foi-gras macarons with elderflower gelée, fig compote, and gold dust.

Catered by Bartleby & Sage, www.bartlebyandsage.com.

Bao Buns & Doughnuts

L: Foie-gras bao buns with a pork-skin crackle.

R: Brioche doughnuts with salted-duck-egg custard, yuzu glaze, and gold leaf.

Catered by Bonbite, www.bonbitenyc.com.

Crostini & Shrimp Cocktail

L: Filet-mignon crostini with Schmitt’s Farm horseradish sauce.

R: Jumbo-shrimp cocktail with homemade North Fork cocktail sauce.

Catered by The Vineyards at Aquebogue, www.lessings.com.

Zucchini Cakes and Creamed-Spinach

L: Zucchini cakes with scallops and truffled edamame purée.

R: Creamed-spinach pots with truffle oil and a poached quail egg.

Catered by Fancy Girl Table, www.fancygirlcatering.com.

