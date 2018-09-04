Ouai Supersized Its Best-Selling Hair Oil

Any beauty-obsessed person probably knows a thing or two about oil.

Whether you’re a coconut oil connoisseur or an argan oil aficionado, there’s an oil for every skin or hair need, which makes stockpiling them so easy. Enter a one-size-fits-all oil that can be used from head to toe: Jen Atkin’s Rose Hair and Body Oil. Atkin, celebrity hairstylist and founder of the Ouai hair-care line, made an easy and aesthetically pleasing way to streamline your beauty routine. Atkin also supersized the bottle — the original bottle size was three ounces and the new one is 15 ounces — so you get more of the rosy elixir and won’t need to buy several smaller bottles at a time.

As the name suggests, the oil can be used all over. Shea oil and absinthium oil help rehydrate and moisturize hair and skin, while rose-hip oil can help fade scars and hyperpigmentation over time. The rose oil also purportedly reduces redness and gives an added glow when applied on the face. The combination of ingredients isn’t heavy and won’t weigh down hair or make your skin so greasy you leave evidence of your newfound oil obsession all over your leather bag and clothes.

Like Ouai’s other products, it smells just as good as it looks with notes of lychee, rose, and white musk. Most important, it makes a great “bougie bathroom accessory” and product to use while sipping rosé in the tub.

The Magnum Rose Hair and Body Oil is limited edition and available now from Ouai.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.