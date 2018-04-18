Parkland Students Lauren and David Hogg Sign Book Deal

Photo: Rich Schultz/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lauren and David Hogg, two students who survived the tragic Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, have signed a book deal with Random House.

The book, which Random House describes as an “in-depth look at the making of the #NeverAgain movement,” is titled #NEVERAGAIN: A New Generation Draws the Line. It is scheduled to be published on June 5, and the proceeds from it will go to charity and community organizations. One such organization is Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for stricter gun control.

The Hoggs, who are siblings, took to Twitter to share the news earlier today. “Today @lauren_hoggs and I are announcing our book #NeverAgain that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost,” David tweeted.

Today @lauren_hoggs and I are announcing our book #NeverAgain that tells the story of the foundation of this movement for those we lost. Lauren and I will be using the money made from the book to help heal the community. #NeverAgain out June 5th https://t.co/Vh2gWVWNGq — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 18, 2018

Lauren echoed this message, saying the book “tells the story of how we turned our grief into action.”

Announcing #NeverAgain, a book by @davidhogg111 and I that tells the story of how we turned our grief into action and how we fight and speak out for those who no longer can. All proceeds going to healing Parkland and to prevent gun violence. Coming out June 5th. — Lauren Hogg (@lauren_hoggs) April 18, 2018