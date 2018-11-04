Paul Ryan Stepping Down Is the Only Good Thing He’s Done for Women

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection. In less than a year, Congress will finally be free of one of its most dangerous conservatives, who exacerbated economic inequality across the country, tried repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and fought to diminish the rights of women (in particular, reproductive rights and maternity care).

The announcement that he is stepping down has been the first good thing the Speaker has done to help women in his career. In a statement, NARAL Pro-Choice America said: “People across America can now look forward to a time where Paul Ryan is not working every day to undermine our fundamental freedoms, including reproductive freedom.” Many people also took to social media to express their joy and relief at the news.

Here, some of the best social-media reactions to Ryan’s announcement.

Not sure how to properly bid adieu to the kind of guy who dreamed, while drinking beer in college, of stripping America’s most vulnerable of their healthcare. So I’ll just say: adios, you small, small man. Your departure comes far too late for far too many. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) April 11, 2018

This is the first positive thing for women Paul Ryan has done in his 19 years in office. https://t.co/mMYwnb5nrN — NARAL (@NARAL) April 11, 2018

When Paul Ryan quits Congress but Planned Parenthood is still going 101 years strong: pic.twitter.com/hI2atPLDwk — Planned Parenthood Generation Action (@PPGenAction) April 11, 2018

Can’t believe Paul Ryan is gonna leave when there are still so many poor children to punish. #PaulRyan — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) April 11, 2018

Just to remind people: More than 80% of calls to Congress have been made by women since Trump & the GOP took control. Because of us, the only major legislation that Paul Ryan & Mitch McConnell passed was their Tax Scam. And now Paul Ryan is slithering away. WOMEN DID THAT! — Lynn (@lynnv378) April 11, 2018

Hey @SpeakerRyan, congratulations on retiring at 48. Thanks to the GOP tax bill, the rest of us can retire at *checks notes* 100 years after we die? pic.twitter.com/7ztJcMshDx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 11, 2018

Paul Ryan the private citizen should get booed out of every room he enters for the rest of his life — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 11, 2018

My favorite Paul Ryan moment is the time he said that Rage Against the Machine was his favorite band and Tom Morello responded by writing an editorial for Rolling Stone just shitting all over him. https://t.co/bMm9rPuqGc pic.twitter.com/4ZSMh553LG — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 11, 2018

Paul Ryan is retiring to focus on his true passion: sending thoughts and prayers. — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) April 11, 2018

congrats to hollister on getting its assistant manager back https://t.co/3iofiJZ0bt — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) April 11, 2018

BREAKING: Knowing in whatever globulous infection stands in for his heart that he's a spineless loser who's failed and screwed the American people in countless ways, Paul Ryan announces "You Can't Fire Me, I Quit." — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) April 11, 2018

paul ryan - can't help but talk in sound bites - "that will have had my kids only know me as a weekend dad - that i can't do" that and the treason thing ... #ryanSUCKS — ROSIE (@Rosie) April 11, 2018

We can only hope he’s replaced in Congress by someone who actually wants to advocate for women and families. In the meantime, bye!