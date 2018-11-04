A Farewell to Paul Ryan’s Lipless Face

Paul Ryan will not seek reelection in November. For as much as it has pleased Almighty God to take out of this world the political soul of Paul Ryan’s lipless “Paul Ryan” face, we therefore commit its office-holding body to the ground.
Earth to earth, ashes to ashes, dust to dust, lips to seemingly no lips at all, looking for that blessed hope when the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven with a shout —
With the voice of the archangel —
And with the “trump” of God, ha ha, and with no lips —
And the dead in Christ shall rise first.
Then we which are lipped and alive and remain shall be caught up together —
With them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air —
And so shall we ever be lipless with the Lord —
Wherefore comfort ye one another —
With these words.
G’BYE.