These Pink and Red Mules Are Calling Your Name

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

﻿Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

The sun is finally starting to shine, temperatures are finally daring to rise, and one thing is certain: we are sick of wearing socks. Ankles want to be seen, and mules are the most desirable shoes imaginable after a punishing season of cold.

Conveniently, Pierre Hardy, known for his graphic designs and bold, structured lines, has introduced a new style for spring, the Yayoi mule. A round-toe style in bold red leather with a slash of pink cutting across in an asymmetric design, the shoe is as fun to look at as it is to — finally — wear.