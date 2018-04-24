Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

On Monday, Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child, a boy, with Prince William at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Shortly after, the prince left the hospital — only to quickly return with his two oldest children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, so that they could meet the newest addition to their family. And you know what, the entire visit sounds incredibly adorable.

When the two young royals arrived at the hospital, Princess Charlotte gave the world a long wave — and then, in one of the cutest moves we’ve ever seen, pivoted back toward the crowd when she was at the hospital door to sweetly wave once more.

Prince William arrives with George and Charlotte to see their new baby brother pic.twitter.com/tbfG3adeWF — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) April 23, 2018

Apparently, the rest of the royal siblings’ visit was just as cute. According to Us Weekly, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were “very excited” to meet their new brother. A source told the tabloid, “George and Charlotte were with the baby for 25 minutes and were very excited to meet their new sibling. It’s unlikely they’ll be asleep when William and Kate arrive home. They’ll be up all night, excited about their new brother.”

The kids’s nanny, Maria, reportedly took them back to Kensington Palace after their visit, which is why we didn’t see any shots of them leaving the premises. But still, we’re so happy to have the mental image of Prince George and Princess Charlotte excitedly meeting their new, as yet unnamed, baby brother. Here he is, by the way:

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Can’t wait for the siblings’ first picture together.