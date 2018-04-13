Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Engagement Chicken
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly roasting a chicken together on the night they were engaged — so we decided to try it for ourselves. This week, the Cut’s Amanda Arnold joins Madeleine Aggeler for her weekly column, Over Easy, which chronicles Aggeler’s attempts to learn to cook.
Watch Now
- This 9-Year-Old Hair Model Has a Message for Other Girls
- A Face Without Eyebrows Is a World of Possibility
- Meet the Greek-Cypriot Model Owning Her Unibrow, Named Veronica
- Meet the Fragrance Professional Whose Perfect Hair Is a Statement of Success
- Meet the Luxury Eyewear Designer With Hyperreal, Car-Stopping Orange Hair
- Why They March: Four Best Friends From Parkland Explain Why The March Matters
- Radical Beauty: Benny Harlem and the World’s Tallest Hair
- Radical Beauty: These Lifestyle Vampires Are Serious About Their Fangdom
- Radical Beauty: Meet the People Implanting Themselves With Technology
- Radical Beauty: Inside a Naked Yoga Class, Baring is Caring
- Cutting Skin-Deep: Inside the Studio of a Scar Artist
- Snowboarding Superstar Shaun White Was Accused of Sexual Harassment
- Radical Beauty: Meet the Therapist in Brooklyn Giving Leech Facials
- 6 Stories Prove the #MeToo Movement Is Only Getting Started
- Women Are Replacing Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct
- To Tell the Truth
- Remembering Sandy Hook: How a Mother Copes
- We Need to Do Away With America’s Dad As Our Journalistic Standard
- Women Share Their Experiences With Assault and Harassment on Capitol Hill
- Watch an Illustrated 30,000-Year Evolution of the Sex Toy