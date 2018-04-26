Prince Harry and Prince William Joke About the Royal Wedding in a Brotherly Way

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

While the British royals rudely refuse to tell us they name of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new baby boy, they’ve at least decided to do us the solid of telling us that the new dad of three will be serving as Prince Harry’s best man during his upcoming May 19 wedding to now-former Suits star Meghan Markle. Fine, okay, we forgive them. Then they graciously went a step further in atonement: Prince Harry and Prince William have now been brotherly joking with the press about the news.

During an official visit to the Greenhouse Center charity in London on Thursday — the same day the best man news was announced — Prince Harry spilled the beans on how he popped the big question to his brother. “How did I ask?” Prince Harry said to reporters at the event, per People. “Got down on one knee. He’s known for months.”

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/mQ0eh7Q0pR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018

We can all assume Prince Harry was joking with that comment (or can we?), particularly because it’s long been assumed that Prince William would serve as his best man, just as the royal ginger did during his big brother’s 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton. But at the event, Prince William also told reporters that “it feels great” that he will get to be playing a supporting role in Prince Harry’s big day. “Thrilled and delighted, obviously.”

However, in a rather ominous way, Prince William then added, “Revenge is sweet.” So we can also assume he’s planning a thoroughly humiliating best man speech that will detail some of Prince Harry’s notorious exploits. Or at least, we hope…