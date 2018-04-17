Rihanna Wore a Flask to Coachella

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for PUMA

Rihanna’s third Coachella look was also her most eccentric and over-the-top. However, one of her many accessories was surprisingly accessible. What do you wear with a knit, Gucci balaclava, and thigh-high snakeskin boots? Naturally, a rose-gold flask disguised as a bangle.

when u finna run outta hangers. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 16, 2018 at 9:06am PDT

Hidden among Rih’s boots, balaclava, earrings attached to the outside of the balaclava, and glitter eyeliner was a chunky, rose-gold bangle. So chunky, in fact, that it can hold 3.5 ounces of liquid.

This isn’t the first time Rih has worn a flask to an event. She brought a bedazzled hip flask to the Grammys last February. So, if you can’t spring for head-to-toe Gucci, slap on some Fenty, grab a flask, and you’re good to go.

