The Royal Baby Has a Name!

After an agonizing few days of speculation, the royal family has announced that baby number three has a name. The baby boy (a Taurus) is named Louis Arthur Charles and will go by His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

This may come as a surprise to bookies who thought Will and Kate would choose Albert or Arthur for his first name. However, it is in the circle of names the royal family loves to use — Prince William is William Arthur Louis and Prince George is George Alexander Louis. The name is a nod to Prince Philip’s uncle, Louis Mountbatten.

For the Americans, it’s pronounced loo-ee, not loo-is.