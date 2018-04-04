Let’s All Take a Moment to Remember Rudy Giuliani’s Last Divorce

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Today, news broke that Rudy Giuliani and his third wife Judith are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. Giuliani — a sentient set of dentures that once served as Mayor of New York City — told “Page Six” that there were “problems on both sides.” Now, with news of this union breaking down, let us all take a moment to reflect on something that crosses my mind more often than I’d like it to: Rudy Giuliani’s last divorce.

It was May 2000. Boot-cut jeans and wedge flip-flops were in. Gladiator had just been released. I had recently been introduced to the horror that is the middle school dance. Giuliani was married to Donna Hanover, but dating Judith — then Judith Nathan — on the side. (Side note: His first marriage, to Regina Peruggi, was annulled because they were second cousins.) Just a month before, he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Then, on May 10, he held a press conference announcing that he and Hanover were separating — without informing her first. Hanover, after learning the news of her dissolved marriage along with everyone else, then held her own press conference a few hours later, accusing Giuliani of starting their troubles by carrying on a different affair with former staffer. Giuliani officially filed divorce papers in October of that year, and it continued to get uglier. Hanover even successfully obtained a temporary restraining order barring Nathan from visiting Gracie Mansion.

The divorce was finalized in 2002, Giuliani married Nathan in 2003, and has since gone on to say a ton of racist stuff and also wear air pods the wrong way.