32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Gucci to Fenty

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Lots of springy selections in this week’s sales roundup — including a whole bunch of warm-weather-appropriate shoes, a gingham one-piece, a straw handbag, and a rattan chair we’ve had our eye on for a few weeks now. Plus, two Canada Goose parkas for next winter that are 25 percent off.

$86, Orchard Mile Rebecca Minkoff Levy Skirt $86 (was $128, now 33% off) A short lil’ skirt with lots of fun buttons from Rebecca Minkoff. $86 at Orchard Mile Buy

$137, Orchard Mile Equipment Huntley Silk Shirt $137 (was $228, now 40% off) This silk Equipment button-down has a lot going on — stripes, bell sleeves, an embroidered flower — but somehow it all works. $137 at Orchard Mile Buy

$105, Anthropologie dRA Marlo Trench Coat $105 (was $228, now 54% off) How cool is this: The bottom half of this trench coat can be removed and it’ll turn into a little moto jacket. (It’s an extra 25 percent off its sale price, which is applied at checkout.) $105 at Anthropologie Buy

$137, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Metallic Saddle Evening Clutch $137 (was $228, now 40% off) This festive envelope clutch from DVF holds more than it looks — it has three accordion pockets. $137 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$82, Saks Fifth Avenue Frame Le Skinny Satine Jeans $82 (was $219, now 63% off) $82 is a very good price for these light-gray skinny jeans from Frame. $82 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$713, Revolve Canada Goose Banff Parka $713 (was $950, now 25% off) And one for the menfolk out there. $713 at Revolve Buy

$200, Saks Fifth Avenue Ralph Lauren Floral Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen $200 (was $400, now 50% off) Yesterday, we found you a crisp white duvet cover with royal-blue piping from Ralph Lauren. Today brings yet another discounted duvet from R.L., this one featuring a lovely floral pattern and made from cotton sateen. $200 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$18, Dermstore Julie Hewett Los Angeles Cheekie Pot $18 (was $26, now 31% off) This lip and cheek shine from Julie Hewett Los Angeles will make you look healthy-looking (not made-up). $18 at Dermstore Buy with code: DSBEAUTY15

$44, Yoox Fenty Puma by Rihanna Jelly Slides $44 (was $115, now 62% off) It’s almost pool-slide season. Get ready with these clear Fenty Puma numbers. $44 at Yoox Buy

$206, Yoox Gucci Canvas Web Belt With Bee Buckle $206 (was $395, now 48% off) If you’re looking to sport some Gucci (without paying Gucci prices). $206 at Yoox Buy

$139, Yoox Sigerson Morrison Rhoda Mules $139 (was $366, now 62% off) These suede Sigerson Morrison mules are in the sweetest shade of light pink. $139 at Yoox Buy

$10, Walmart Ozark Trail 24-Piece Dinnerware Set $10 (was $24, now 58% off) Enamelware is all the rage, and this speckled blue dinnerware set is a mere ten bucks. $10 at Walmart Buy

$10, Walmart Sporto Women’s Christina Duck Boot $10 (was $55, now 82% off) Speaking of things that are ten bucks: Can we interest you in a pair of duck boots? $10 at Walmart Buy

$68, Walmart Euro Style Collection Lisboa 61” Inch Tripod Floor Lamp $68 (was $100, now 32% off) This tripod floor lamp will add a little drama to your living room. $68 at Walmart Buy

$135, Coach Coach Mary Jane With Prairie Print $135 (was $225, now 40% off) These floral-strewn suede Mary Janes from Coach are surprisingly versatile — wear them with jeans, a pencil skirt, or a flouncy spring dress. (Here’s another pair of on-sale Coach flats we like.) $135 at Coach Buy

Photo: " " $128, Moda Operandi Camp Cove Frida Bow Tie One Piece Swimsuit $128 (was $170, now 25% off) Moda Operandi is having a “Friends” event where select new arrivals are 25 percent off — like this incredibly cute gingham one-piece from Australian swimwear line Camp Cove. $128 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: REFRESH25

$154, Moda Operandi Kayu Elena Wicker Top Handle Bag $154 (was $205, now 25% off) This dainty wicker bag is also 25 percent off. $154 at Moda Operandi Buy with code: REFRESH25

$60, Neiman Marcus Nike Epic Lux Flash Performance Leggings $60 (was $120, now 50% off) These are some high-tech leggings right here. They have reflective graphics circling the legs (we’re assuming this is for running after dark) as well as Dri-Fit sweat-wicking technology. $60 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$205, Fwrd Maryam Nassir Zadeh Suede Penelope Mules $205 (was $409, now 50% off) Some sleek black mules courtesy of mule-queen Maryam Nassir Zadeh. $205 at Fwrd Buy

$359, Urban Outfitters Marte Lounge Chair $359 (was $379, now 5% off) We’ve been eyeing this extremely handsome rattan lounge chair from Urban Outfitters and are happy to see that it’s finally on sale. (Even if it’s only 5 percent off, it’s something!) $359 at Urban Outfitters Buy

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1 $98, Revolve Maaji Travel Weekender Bag $98 (was $139, now 29% off) A festive weekender from Maaji that won’t get lost in the crowd. $98 at Revolve Buy

$66, Lord & Taylor New Balance 574 Sport Sneakers $66 (was $110, now 40% off) We are very drawn to these subtly lavender (they almost look gray) New Balance sneaks. $66 at Lord & Taylor Buy

$45, Amazon Nest Fragrances Liquidless Diffuser — Moroccan Amber $45 (was $60, now 25% off) If your apartment is feeling on the somewhat … dank side. This Nest diffuser will offer up a mix of amber, patchouli, heliotrope, bergamot, and eucalyptus. $45 at Amazon Buy

$8, Ulta Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint $8 (was $15, now 47% off) We love a little skin-tint moment, and this tint from Neutrogena is meant to “plump skin and boost hydration while providing natural-looking coverage.” $8 at Ulta Buy

$110, Nordstrom Rack State Bags Mini Lorimer Leather Contrast Backpack $110 (was $235, now 53% off) Our favorite thing about this leather State backpack is that its underside and straps are bright white. $110 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, bed sheets, coffee makers, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.



Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

