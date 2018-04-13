32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Gucci to Fenty

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
Lots of springy selections in this week’s sales roundup — including a whole bunch of warm-weather-appropriate shoes, a gingham one-piece, a straw handbag, and a rattan chair we’ve had our eye on for a few weeks now. Plus, two Canada Goose parkas for next winter that are 25 percent off.
A short lil’ skirt with lots of fun buttons from Rebecca Minkoff.
Good Mother’s Day gift alert! (Or gift for yourself alert.) An everyday brass cuff from Pamela Love.
This silk Equipment button-down has a lot going on — stripes, bell sleeves, an embroidered flower — but somehow it all works.
This denim dress features a groovy trompe l’oeil tie-waist situation.
How cool is this: The bottom half of this trench coat can be removed and it’ll turn into a little moto jacket. (It’s an extra 25 percent off its sale price, which is applied at checkout.)
This festive envelope clutch from DVF holds more than it looks — it has three accordion pockets.
A very comfortable and lightweight soft bra from Natori.
$82 is a very good price for these light-gray skinny jeans from Frame.
A cotton, spring-appropriate chunky knit from AG.
Alert! Alert! An on-sale Canada Goose parka.
And one for the menfolk out there.
Yesterday, we found you a crisp white duvet cover with royal-blue piping from Ralph Lauren. Today brings yet another discounted duvet from R.L., this one featuring a lovely floral pattern and made from cotton sateen.
This lip and cheek shine from Julie Hewett Los Angeles will make you look healthy-looking (not made-up).
It’s almost pool-slide season. Get ready with these clear Fenty Puma numbers.
If you’re looking to sport some Gucci (without paying Gucci prices).
We truly cannot resist an Anya Hindmarch googly eye. Particularly when they are adorning a pair of bright-red suede espadrilles.
These suede Sigerson Morrison mules are in the sweetest shade of light pink.
Enamelware is all the rage, and this speckled blue dinnerware set is a mere ten bucks.
Speaking of things that are ten bucks: Can we interest you in a pair of duck boots?
This tripod floor lamp will add a little drama to your living room.
These floral-strewn suede Mary Janes from Coach are surprisingly versatile — wear them with jeans, a pencil skirt, or a flouncy spring dress. (Here’s another pair of on-sale Coach flats we like.)
Have you heard? Cherries are everywhere. And now they can be on your Apple Watch band.
Moda Operandi is having a “Friends” event where select new arrivals are 25 percent off — like this incredibly cute gingham one-piece from Australian swimwear line Camp Cove.
This dainty wicker bag is also 25 percent off.
These are some high-tech leggings right here. They have reflective graphics circling the legs (we’re assuming this is for running after dark) as well as Dri-Fit sweat-wicking technology.
Some sleek black mules courtesy of mule-queen Maryam Nassir Zadeh.
We’ve been eyeing this extremely handsome rattan lounge chair from Urban Outfitters and are happy to see that it’s finally on sale. (Even if it’s only 5 percent off, it’s something!)
A festive weekender from Maaji that won’t get lost in the crowd.
We are very drawn to these subtly lavender (they almost look gray) New Balance sneaks.
If your apartment is feeling on the somewhat … dank side. This Nest diffuser will offer up a mix of amber, patchouli, heliotrope, bergamot, and eucalyptus.
We love a little skin-tint moment, and this tint from Neutrogena is meant to “plump skin and boost hydration while providing natural-looking coverage.”
Our favorite thing about this leather State backpack is that its underside and straps are bright white.
