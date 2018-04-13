32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Gucci to Fenty

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Lots of springy selections in this week’s sales roundup — including a whole bunch of warm-weather-appropriate shoes, a gingham one-piece, a straw handbag, and a rattan chair we’ve had our eye on for a few weeks now. Plus, two Canada Goose parkas for next winter that are 25 percent off.

Rebecca Minkoff Levy Skirt
Rebecca Minkoff Levy Skirt
$86, Orchard Mile
$86 (was $128, now 33% off)

A short lil’ skirt with lots of fun buttons from Rebecca Minkoff.

$86 at Orchard Mile
Pamela Love Jetty Cuff
Pamela Love Jetty Cuff
$168, Orchard Mile
$168 (was $210, now 20% off)

Good Mother’s Day gift alert! (Or gift for yourself alert.) An everyday brass cuff from Pamela Love.

$168 at Orchard Mile
Equipment Huntley Silk Shirt
Equipment Huntley Silk Shirt
$137, Orchard Mile
$137 (was $228, now 40% off)

This silk Equipment button-down has a lot going on — stripes, bell sleeves, an embroidered flower — but somehow it all works.

$137 at Orchard Mile
Current/Elliott the Twist High Low Dress
Current/Elliott the Twist High Low Dress
$103, Orchard Mile
$103 (was $258, now 60% off)

This denim dress features a groovy trompe l’oeil tie-waist situation.

$103 at Orchard Mile
dRA Marlo Trench Coat
dRA Marlo Trench Coat
$105, Anthropologie
$105 (was $228, now 54% off)

How cool is this: The bottom half of this trench coat can be removed and it’ll turn into a little moto jacket. (It’s an extra 25 percent off its sale price, which is applied at checkout.)

$105 at Anthropologie
Diane von Furstenberg Metallic Saddle Evening Clutch
Diane von Furstenberg Metallic Saddle Evening Clutch
$137, Diane von Furstenberg
$137 (was $228, now 40% off)

This festive envelope clutch from DVF holds more than it looks — it has three accordion pockets.

$137 at Diane von Furstenberg
Natori Foundations Understated Soft Bra
Natori Foundations Understated Soft Bra
$22, Saks Fifth Avenue
$22 (was $54, now 59% off)

A very comfortable and lightweight soft bra from Natori.

$22 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Frame Le Skinny Satine Jeans
Frame Le Skinny Satine Jeans
$82, Saks Fifth Avenue
$82 (was $219, now 63% off)

$82 is a very good price for these light-gray skinny jeans from Frame.

$82 at Saks Fifth Avenue
AG Sabrina Crewneck Sweater
AG Sabrina Crewneck Sweater
$74, Saks Fifth Avenue
$74 (was $198, now 63% off)

A cotton, spring-appropriate chunky knit from AG.

$74 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Canada Goose Finnegan Shearling Hooded Parka
Canada Goose Finnegan Shearling Hooded Parka
$746, Saks Fifth Avenue
$746 (was $995, now 25% off)

Alert! Alert! An on-sale Canada Goose parka.

$746 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Canada Goose Banff Parka
Canada Goose Banff Parka
$713, Revolve
$713 (was $950, now 25% off)

And one for the menfolk out there.

$713 at Revolve
Ralph Lauren Floral Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
Ralph Lauren Floral Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover, Full/Queen
$200, Saks Fifth Avenue
$200 (was $400, now 50% off)

Yesterday, we found you a crisp white duvet cover with royal-blue piping from Ralph Lauren. Today brings yet another discounted duvet from R.L., this one featuring a lovely floral pattern and made from cotton sateen.

$200 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Julie Hewett Los Angeles Cheekie Pot
Julie Hewett Los Angeles Cheekie Pot
$18, Dermstore
$18 (was $26, now 31% off)

This lip and cheek shine from Julie Hewett Los Angeles will make you look healthy-looking (not made-up).

$18 at Dermstore
with code: DSBEAUTY15
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Jelly Slides
Fenty Puma by Rihanna Jelly Slides
$44, Yoox
$44 (was $115, now 62% off)

It’s almost pool-slide season. Get ready with these clear Fenty Puma numbers.

$44 at Yoox
Gucci Canvas Web Belt With Bee Buckle
Gucci Canvas Web Belt With Bee Buckle
$206, Yoox
$206 (was $395, now 48% off)

If you’re looking to sport some Gucci (without paying Gucci prices).

$206 at Yoox
Anya Hindmarch Eye Embellished Espadrilles
Anya Hindmarch Eye Embellished Espadrilles
$282, Yoox
$282 (was $470, now 40% off)

We truly cannot resist an Anya Hindmarch googly eye. Particularly when they are adorning a pair of bright-red suede espadrilles.

$282 at Yoox
Sigerson Morrison Rhoda Mules
Sigerson Morrison Rhoda Mules
$139, Yoox
$139 (was $366, now 62% off)

These suede Sigerson Morrison mules are in the sweetest shade of light pink.

$139 at Yoox
Ozark Trail 24-Piece Dinnerware Set
Ozark Trail 24-Piece Dinnerware Set
$10, Walmart
$10 (was $24, now 58% off)

Enamelware is all the rage, and this speckled blue dinnerware set is a mere ten bucks.

$10 at Walmart
Sporto Women’s Christina Duck Boot
Sporto Women’s Christina Duck Boot
$10, Walmart
$10 (was $55, now 82% off)

Speaking of things that are ten bucks: Can we interest you in a pair of duck boots?

$10 at Walmart
Euro Style Collection Lisboa 61” Inch Tripod Floor Lamp
Euro Style Collection Lisboa 61” Inch Tripod Floor Lamp
$68, Walmart
$68 (was $100, now 32% off)

This tripod floor lamp will add a little drama to your living room.

$68 at Walmart
Coach Mary Jane With Prairie Print
Coach Mary Jane With Prairie Print
$135, Coach
$135 (was $225, now 40% off)

These floral-strewn suede Mary Janes from Coach are surprisingly versatile — wear them with jeans, a pencil skirt, or a flouncy spring dress. (Here’s another pair of on-sale Coach flats we like.)

$135 at Coach
Coach Apple Watch Strap
Coach Apple Watch Strap
$90, Coach
$90 (was $150, now 40% off)

Have you heard? Cherries are everywhere. And now they can be on your Apple Watch band.

$90 at Coach
Camp Cove Frida Bow Tie One Piece Swimsuit
Photo: " "
Camp Cove Frida Bow Tie One Piece Swimsuit
$128, Moda Operandi
$128 (was $170, now 25% off)

Moda Operandi is having a “Friends” event where select new arrivals are 25 percent off — like this incredibly cute gingham one-piece from Australian swimwear line Camp Cove.

$128 at Moda Operandi
with code: REFRESH25
Kayu Elena Wicker Top Handle Bag
Kayu Elena Wicker Top Handle Bag
$154, Moda Operandi
$154 (was $205, now 25% off)

This dainty wicker bag is also 25 percent off.

$154 at Moda Operandi
with code: REFRESH25
Nike Epic Lux Flash Performance Leggings
Nike Epic Lux Flash Performance Leggings
$60, Neiman Marcus
$60 (was $120, now 50% off)

These are some high-tech leggings right here. They have reflective graphics circling the legs (we’re assuming this is for running after dark) as well as Dri-Fit sweat-wicking technology.

$60 at Neiman Marcus
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Suede Penelope Mules
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Suede Penelope Mules
$205, Fwrd
$205 (was $409, now 50% off)

Some sleek black mules courtesy of mule-queen Maryam Nassir Zadeh.

$205 at Fwrd
Marte Lounge Chair
Marte Lounge Chair
$359, Urban Outfitters
$359 (was $379, now 5% off)

We’ve been eyeing this extremely handsome rattan lounge chair from Urban Outfitters and are happy to see that it’s finally on sale. (Even if it’s only 5 percent off, it’s something!)

$359 at Urban Outfitters
Maaji Travel Weekender Bag
Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1
Maaji Travel Weekender Bag
$98, Revolve
$98 (was $139, now 29% off)

A festive weekender from Maaji that won’t get lost in the crowd.

$98 at Revolve
New Balance 574 Sport Sneakers
New Balance 574 Sport Sneakers
$66, Lord & Taylor
$66 (was $110, now 40% off)

We are very drawn to these subtly lavender (they almost look gray) New Balance sneaks.

$66 at Lord & Taylor
Nest Fragrances Liquidless Diffuser — Moroccan Amber
Nest Fragrances Liquidless Diffuser — Moroccan Amber
$45, Amazon
$45 (was $60, now 25% off)

If your apartment is feeling on the somewhat … dank side. This Nest diffuser will offer up a mix of amber, patchouli, heliotrope, bergamot, and eucalyptus.

$45 at Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
$8, Ulta
$8 (was $15, now 47% off)

We love a little skin-tint moment, and this tint from Neutrogena is meant to “plump skin and boost hydration while providing natural-looking coverage.”

$8 at Ulta
State Bags Mini Lorimer Leather Contrast Backpack
State Bags Mini Lorimer Leather Contrast Backpack
$110, Nordstrom Rack
$110 (was $235, now 53% off)

Our favorite thing about this leather State backpack is that its underside and straps are bright white.

$110 at Nordstrom Rack
