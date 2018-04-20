31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Tory Burch to Le Creuset

Reporting live from the internet’s sales bins: We have deals on Tory Burch dresses, groovy desk lamps, Nike Cortezes, Mother’s Day–appropriate Le Creusets, culty cleansers, stately work totes, and more.

Clergerie Allan Penny Leather Mules
$230 (was $575, now 60% off)

Because it’s almost penny-loafer-mule season!

$230 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Havaianas Slim Zigzag Flip Flops
$20 (was $28, now 29% off)

Same thing re: flip-flop season.

$20 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Le Creuset 3.25-Quart Cast Iron Soup Pot
$200 (was $285, now 30% off)

Mother’s Day. It’s approaching. If she’s any sort of cook, she’ll appreciate this Le Creuset cast-iron stove-top soup pot. (For more foodie gifts for mom, click here.)

$200 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Personalized 18kt Yellow Gold Over Silver Script Name Necklace
$20 (was $30, now 33% off)

Could also be fun to get her a personalized necklace that says “Mom.”

$20 at Walmart
Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender
$79 (was $119, now 34% off)

This very powerful and well-reviewed blender comes with two on-the-go cups, so you can take your smoothie on the road.

$79 at Walmart
Kate Spade New York Reversible Quilted Jacket
$119 (was $198, now 40% off)

Now, a few jackets of varying degrees of warmness, on sale at Nordstrom. First up, this polka-dotted, lightweight, quilted number from Kate Spade.

$119 at Nordstrom
Ilse Jacobsen Hornbaek Raincoat
$134 (was $179, now 25% off)

A Scandinavian raincoat that is not a Stutterheim (and certainly not a Stutterheim price).

$134 at Nordstrom
Levi’s Oversize Cotton Canvas Camo Shirt Jacket
$69 (was $118, now 42% off)

This camo button-down from Levi’s is somewhere between a shirt and a jacket.

$69 at Nordstrom
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
$20 (was $28, now 29% off)

This is one of our favorite natural cleansers, which Rio Viera-Newton says does “a great job of removing makeup, [but] it also happens to be one of the best products for getting rid of stubborn blackheads.” It’s 20 percent off as part of Dermstore’s natural-beauty sale.

$20 at Dermstore
with code: NATURAL
Swedish Hasbeens Heeled Clog
$124 (was $169, now 27% off)

Another deal we’ve already written about this week — but we thought was too good not to include — are these Swedish Hasbeens, on sale at Urban Outfitters right now.

$124 at Urban Outfitters
Rebecca Minkoff Lotus Paisley Sweatshirt
$44 (was $88, now 50% off)

We like how the model here has paired this paisley sweatshirt with a tan skirt.

$44 at Spring
Frye Amy Slide
$99 (was $258, now 62% off)

$99 is a good price for these sleek Frye mules.

$99 at Spring
Nike Classic Swoosh Modern Women’s Medium Support Sports Bra
$25 (was $40, now 38% off)

This comfortable sports bra from Nike features “Dri-Fit” technology, so you won’t end up a sweaty mess during your workout.

$25 at Spring
Veda Puzzle Velvet and Leather Jacket Black
$295 (was $678, now 56% off)

This moto comes courtesy of Veda, makers of culty leather jackets, and features some slick velvet sleeves.

$295 at Spring
7 for All Mankind Edie With Raw Hem in Fillmore
$139 (was $199, now 30% off)

Just a nice solid pair of 7 for All Mankind slightly stretchy jeans made from a vintage-inspired wash.

$139 at Orchard Mile
Lizzie Fortunato Divine Eye Earrings
$93 (was $265, now 65% off)

Need Supply is having a 20 percent off sale where most things on the site are 20 percent off — including these festive, already-on-sale eye-shaped Lizzie Fortunato danglers.

$93 at Need Supply
with code: THANKYOU20
Maison Louis Marie No.02 Le Long Fond
$27 (was $34, now 21% off)

Another goody from the Need Supply sale: one of our favorite not-terribly-expensive fancy candles from Maison Louis Marie.

$27 at Need Supply
with code: THANKYOU20
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Collared Button-Down Top
$197 (was $328, now 40% off)

The large cuffs and the mandarin collar turn this DVF button-down into something a little more directional.

$197 at Diane von Furstenberg
Coach Horse and Carriage Metal Pilot Sunglasses
$99 (was $165, now 40% off)

Some retro pilot sunnies from Coach.

$99 at Coach
Lululemon Hotty Hot Short II
$39 (was $58, now 33% off)

These “Hotty Hot” shorts are perfect for your warm-weather runs.

$39 at Lululemon
Tory Burch Hicks Garden Dress
$206 (was $258, now 20% off)

There’s a sitewide sale happening over at Tory Burch where items $200 or more are an automatic 20 percent off — like this lovely spring dress inspired by designer David Hicks. (For more spring dresses on sale, click here.)

$206 at Tory Burch
with code: SPRING
Tory Burch Geo Crossbody Bag
$278 (was $348, now 20% off)

This graphic octagon-shaped cross-body bag is also on sale.

$278 at Tory Burch
with code: SPRING
&Tradition Trash Me Lamp
$50 (was $125, now 60% off)

This incredibly cool desk lamp is made from paper pulp.

$50 at A + R
Analog Wall Clock
$39 (was $65, now 40% off)

A simple wall clock by Braun (who happen to be makers of our favorite alarm clock).

$39 at A + R
Maeve Embroidered Denim Pencil Skirt
$64 (was $138, now 54% off)

This floral-embroidered denim skirt from Maeve is an actually very versatile piece (in that it’ll go with pretty much any kind of solid-colored top).

$64 at Anthropologie
Floreat Effie Robe
$48 (was $118, now 59% off)

This floral patchwork robe just went on sale (so we didn’t see it in time when we did our “robes on sale that would make great Mother’s Day gifts” post earlier this week).

$48 at Anthropologie
Talbot Avenue Drifter Leggings
$56 (was $129, now 57% off)

This pair of color-blocked leggings from Talbot Avenue feature hidden waistband pockets.

$56 at Anthropologie
Nike Women’s Classic Cortez Sneaker
$63 (was $90, now 30% off)

Get in on the ugly-cool sneaker trend with these Nike Cortezes. They’re 30 percent off as part of Neiman Marcus’s shoe sale.

$63 at Neiman Marcus
S’well Stone 25 oz. Water Bottle
$30 (was $45, now 33% off)

A S’well water bottle in a handsome shade of inky blue.

$30 at Revolve
Marc Jacobs Recruit Zip Card Case
$77 (was $110, now 30% off)

Marc Jacobs wallets are on sale all the time, but it’s rare to see one this nice for under 100 bucks.

$77 at Revolve
Rag & Bone Walker Convertible Tote
$298 (was $425, now 30% off)

Just a really stately, work-appropriate Rag & Bone tote that has a tuck-away-able shoulder strap.

$298 at Revolve
