31 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Tory Burch to Le Creuset

Reporting live from the internet’s sales bins: We have deals on Tory Burch dresses, groovy desk lamps, Nike Cortezes, Mother’s Day–appropriate Le Creusets, culty cleansers, stately work totes, and more.

$20, Walmart Personalized 18kt Yellow Gold Over Silver Script Name Necklace $20 (was $30, now 33% off) Could also be fun to get her a personalized necklace that says “Mom.” $20 at Walmart Buy

$79, Walmart Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender $79 (was $119, now 34% off) This very powerful and well-reviewed blender comes with two on-the-go cups, so you can take your smoothie on the road. $79 at Walmart Buy

$119, Nordstrom Kate Spade New York Reversible Quilted Jacket $119 (was $198, now 40% off) Now, a few jackets of varying degrees of warmness, on sale at Nordstrom. First up, this polka-dotted, lightweight, quilted number from Kate Spade. $119 at Nordstrom Buy

$134, Nordstrom Ilse Jacobsen Hornbaek Raincoat $134 (was $179, now 25% off) A Scandinavian raincoat that is not a Stutterheim (and certainly not a Stutterheim price). $134 at Nordstrom Buy

$69, Nordstrom Levi’s Oversize Cotton Canvas Camo Shirt Jacket $69 (was $118, now 42% off) This camo button-down from Levi’s is somewhere between a shirt and a jacket. $69 at Nordstrom Buy

$20, Dermstore DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $20 (was $28, now 29% off) This is one of our favorite natural cleansers, which Rio Viera-Newton says does “a great job of removing makeup, [but] it also happens to be one of the best products for getting rid of stubborn blackheads.” It’s 20 percent off as part of Dermstore’s natural-beauty sale. $20 at Dermstore Buy with code: NATURAL

$44, Spring Rebecca Minkoff Lotus Paisley Sweatshirt $44 (was $88, now 50% off) We like how the model here has paired this paisley sweatshirt with a tan skirt. $44 at Spring Buy

$99, Spring Frye Amy Slide $99 (was $258, now 62% off) $99 is a good price for these sleek Frye mules. $99 at Spring Buy

$25, Spring Nike Classic Swoosh Modern Women’s Medium Support Sports Bra $25 (was $40, now 38% off) This comfortable sports bra from Nike features “Dri-Fit” technology, so you won’t end up a sweaty mess during your workout. $25 at Spring Buy

$295, Spring Veda Puzzle Velvet and Leather Jacket Black $295 (was $678, now 56% off) This moto comes courtesy of Veda, makers of culty leather jackets, and features some slick velvet sleeves. $295 at Spring Buy

$139, Orchard Mile 7 for All Mankind Edie With Raw Hem in Fillmore $139 (was $199, now 30% off) Just a nice solid pair of 7 for All Mankind slightly stretchy jeans made from a vintage-inspired wash. $139 at Orchard Mile Buy

$93, Need Supply Lizzie Fortunato Divine Eye Earrings $93 (was $265, now 65% off) Need Supply is having a 20 percent off sale where most things on the site are 20 percent off — including these festive, already-on-sale eye-shaped Lizzie Fortunato danglers. $93 at Need Supply Buy with code: THANKYOU20

$27, Need Supply Maison Louis Marie No.02 Le Long Fond $27 (was $34, now 21% off) Another goody from the Need Supply sale: one of our favorite not-terribly-expensive fancy candles from Maison Louis Marie. $27 at Need Supply Buy with code: THANKYOU20

$197, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve Collared Button-Down Top $197 (was $328, now 40% off) The large cuffs and the mandarin collar turn this DVF button-down into something a little more directional. $197 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$99, Coach Coach Horse and Carriage Metal Pilot Sunglasses $99 (was $165, now 40% off) Some retro pilot sunnies from Coach. $99 at Coach Buy

$39, Lululemon Lululemon Hotty Hot Short II $39 (was $58, now 33% off) These “Hotty Hot” shorts are perfect for your warm-weather runs. $39 at Lululemon Buy

$206, Tory Burch Tory Burch Hicks Garden Dress $206 (was $258, now 20% off) There’s a sitewide sale happening over at Tory Burch where items $200 or more are an automatic 20 percent off — like this lovely spring dress inspired by designer David Hicks. (For more spring dresses on sale, click here.) $206 at Tory Burch Buy with code: SPRING

$278, Tory Burch Tory Burch Geo Crossbody Bag $278 (was $348, now 20% off) This graphic octagon-shaped cross-body bag is also on sale. $278 at Tory Burch Buy with code: SPRING

$64, Anthropologie Maeve Embroidered Denim Pencil Skirt $64 (was $138, now 54% off) This floral-embroidered denim skirt from Maeve is an actually very versatile piece (in that it’ll go with pretty much any kind of solid-colored top). $64 at Anthropologie Buy

$56, Anthropologie Talbot Avenue Drifter Leggings $56 (was $129, now 57% off) This pair of color-blocked leggings from Talbot Avenue feature hidden waistband pockets. $56 at Anthropologie Buy

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1 $77, Revolve Marc Jacobs Recruit Zip Card Case $77 (was $110, now 30% off) Marc Jacobs wallets are on sale all the time, but it’s rare to see one this nice for under 100 bucks. $77 at Revolve Buy

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1 $298, Revolve Rag & Bone Walker Convertible Tote $298 (was $425, now 30% off) Just a really stately, work-appropriate Rag & Bone tote that has a tuck-away-able shoulder strap. $298 at Revolve Buy

