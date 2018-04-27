41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Marni to Madewell

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
We got a little carried away today with the deals — but we just kept finding new ones! Below, the on-sale goodies we unearthed (including a lot of Mother’s Day–appropriate gifts, like a Cuisinart blender, a pair of elegant gold earrings, and an iPad mini).
A sensible pair of chunky black sandals that wouldn’t be out of place in Katy Schneider’s recent cool-summer-sandals roundup.
A bright-red tee adorned with two cheerful and floppy bows.
A handy little eyebrow kit that’s actually Dior’s first foray into eyebrow-kit-land.
Freshen up the living room this spring with a delicately-floral-strewn John Robshaw pillow.
Who knew that Steve Madden made such elegant sandals?
For those who are feeling a little rough around the edges: an anti-wrinkle kit featuring a booster serum, a moisturizer, and an eye treatment from Juice Beauty.
This powerful Cuisinart blender is one of the many Cuisinart products on sale at Saks right now.
Molly Yeh’s favorite (and gorgeous) mixing bowl, from Mauviel, is on sale (along with a whole slew of Mauviel products).
This Grosche pour-over coffee maker was recently named one of our best gifts for coffee lovers — it’s filterless and pretty enough to leave out on the kitchen counter.
A striped A-line miniskirt from T by Alexander Wang featuring a leather trim waistband. (Here’s its original listing before it sold out on the Alexander Wang site.)
Not your standard retro Casio watch.
These Marni sandal-slash-sneakers are from a few seasons ago (which is why they’re popping up on Yoox), and they are just fugly enough.
These men’s Vans high-tops can double as work shoes.
What a dainty little coin purse from See by Chloé.
Anything under $200 is a good price for a DVF wrap dress.
A stripy clutch to get you through weddings season.
Good Mother’s Day gift alert! A pair of understated hammered-brass hoop earrings.
And now a pair of earrings for yourself: some plastic Rachel Comey danglers, the official cool-girl earring of 2018.
We included this in yesterday’s “spring dresses on sale” update and just had to share it again, as it is such a perfect easy-breezy warm-weather frock.
Some sensible, non-hideous, and faux-fur-lined rain boots from Tretorn.
A fancy pair of Birkenstock-y sandals from Joshua Sanders.
Not to get too personal, but we are thinking of buying these A.P.C. slip-ons for ourselves!
Another A.P.C. item: a simple sweatshirt in a very nice shade of “caramel.”
A bunch of AmazonBasics products are on sale right now, including this bright-white backpack that feels very “fashion” to us.
Lots of positive reviews for these 400-thread-count AmazonBasics sheets, including someone who kept it simple: “So soft and gorgeous. True luxury.” We’re sold!
As we noted yesterday, select pieces from Amazon’s sort of “country cottage”–inspired furniture line Stone & Beam are on sale. We quite like this lamp with a concrete base.
A bra for when you don’t want to wear a bra, courtesy of True&Co.
A real classy pair of “mahogany rose”–colored, lace-adorned underwear from Stella McCartney.
A very cool pair of purple-lensed sunnies from Karen Walker.
A lightweight (it’s only 15 pounds) UPPAbaby umbrella stroller for bebe.
Maxine Builder’s basket-storage piece inspired us.
$102 is a very good price for a status Stutterheim!
Could this be … the perfect black bikini?
Another pair of Nike Cortezes on a sales roundup?! Yes!
And some very sleek all-white leather Converse high-tops.
Yet another good one for mom: Apple’s (extremely light) iPad mini for $100 off its usual price.
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush isn’t the Tesla of toothbrushes, but it’s maybe a very reliable Subaru.
A “much more expensive than it looks” two-drawer nightstand.
This nonstick griddle is another good gift for mom.
A striped duvet cover (that isn’t your usual striped duvet cover).
And if you are comfortable buying her a pair of shoes, these are some mom moccasins if we’ve ever seen some.
