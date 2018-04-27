41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Marni to Madewell

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

We got a little carried away today with the deals — but we just kept finding new ones! Below, the on-sale goodies we unearthed (including a lot of Mother’s Day–appropriate gifts, like a Cuisinart blender, a pair of elegant gold earrings, and an iPad mini).

$74, Orchard Mile 7 for All Mankind Bow Tie Sleeve Tee in Poppy $74 (was $99, now 25% off) A bright-red tee adorned with two cheerful and floppy bows. $74 at Orchard Mile Buy

$128, Nordstrom JR by John Robshaw Gula Accent Pillow $128 (was $160, now 20% off) Freshen up the living room this spring with a delicately-floral-strewn John Robshaw pillow. $128 at Nordstrom Buy

$60, Spring Steve Madden Aida Sandals $60 (was $80, now 25% off) Who knew that Steve Madden made such elegant sandals? $60 at Spring Buy

$52, Spring Juice Beauty Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit $52 (was $100, now 48% off) For those who are feeling a little rough around the edges: an anti-wrinkle kit featuring a booster serum, a moisturizer, and an eye treatment from Juice Beauty. $52 at Spring Buy

$86, Yoox T by Alexander Wang Mini Skirt $86 (was $167, now 49% off) A striped A-line miniskirt from T by Alexander Wang featuring a leather trim waistband. (Here’s its original listing before it sold out on the Alexander Wang site.) $86 at Yoox Buy

$59, Yoox Casio Retro Vintage Watch $59 (was $73, now 19% off) Not your standard retro Casio watch. $59 at Yoox Buy

$244, Yoox Marni Sandals $244 (was $349, now 30% off) These Marni sandal-slash-sneakers are from a few seasons ago (which is why they’re popping up on Yoox), and they are just fugly enough. $244 at Yoox Buy

$89, Yoox Vans Hi Reissue Sneakers $89 (was $134, now 34% off) These men’s Vans high-tops can double as work shoes. $89 at Yoox Buy

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #1 $116, Revolve See by Chloé Polina Coin Purse $116 (was $145, now 20% off) What a dainty little coin purse from See by Chloé. $116 at Revolve Buy

$179, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg New Savilla Woven Wrap Dress $179 (was $298, now 40% off) Anything under $200 is a good price for a DVF wrap dress. $179 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$149, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg O-Ring Clutch $149 (was $248, now 40% off) A stripy clutch to get you through weddings season. $149 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

Photo: 18-01-29 Accessories AM1 B3 tedketterhagen W $64, Shopbop Rachel Comey Pima Earrings $64 (was $92, now 30% off) And now a pair of earrings for yourself: some plastic Rachel Comey danglers, the official cool-girl earring of 2018. $64 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 17-09-25 Accessories AM1 B2 dylanremis W $70, Shopbop Tretorn Lina Faux Fur Rain Booties $70 (was $100, now 30% off) Some sensible, non-hideous, and faux-fur-lined rain boots from Tretorn. $70 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 17-12-26 Accessories AM3 B2 tedketterhagen W $197, Shopbop Joshua Sanders Knot Slides $197 (was $281, now 30% off) A fancy pair of Birkenstock-y sandals from Joshua Sanders. $197 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-01-26 katelynparker PM2 B2 benbrubaker W $193, Shopbop A.P.C. Chaussons Fleurus Flats $193 (was $275, now 30% off) Not to get too personal, but we are thinking of buying these A.P.C. slip-ons for ourselves! $193 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 17-11-13 edwingill PM1 B8 dylanremis M $133, East Dane A.P.C. Yogi Sweatshirt $133 (was $190, now 30% off) Another A.P.C. item: a simple sweatshirt in a very nice shade of “caramel.” $133 at East Dane Buy

$14, Amazon AmazonBasics Classic Backpack $14 (was $18, now 22% off) A bunch of AmazonBasics products are on sale right now, including this bright-white backpack that feels very “fashion” to us. $14 at Amazon Buy

$36, Amazon AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, Sateen Finish, Full $36 (was $45, now 20% off) Lots of positive reviews for these 400-thread-count AmazonBasics sheets, including someone who kept it simple: “So soft and gorgeous. True luxury.” We’re sold! $36 at Amazon Buy

$42, Amazon Stone & Beam Industrial Concrete Table Lamp $42 (was $80, now 48% off) As we noted yesterday, select pieces from Amazon’s sort of “country cottage”–inspired furniture line Stone & Beam are on sale. We quite like this lamp with a concrete base. $42 at Amazon Buy

$42, True&Co True&Co True Weekend Adjustable Strap Bra $42 (was $54, now 22% off) A bra for when you don’t want to wear a bra, courtesy of True&Co. $42 at True&Co Buy

$45, Journelle Stella McCartney Bella Admiring Bikini $45 (was $90, now 50% off) A real classy pair of “mahogany rose”–colored, lace-adorned underwear from Stella McCartney. $45 at Journelle Buy

$196, Neiman Marcus Karen Walker Superstars Solar Harvest Sunglasses $196 (was $280, now 30% off) A very cool pair of purple-lensed sunnies from Karen Walker. $196 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$102, La Garçonne Stutterheim Sandviken Jacket $102 (was $340, now 70% off) $102 is a very good price for a status Stutterheim! $102 at La Garçonne Buy

$62, Garmentory Baserange Bell Swim Pants $62 (was $72, now 14% off) $62 at Garmentory Buy

$60, Lord & Taylor Nike Cortez Leather Sneakers $60 (was $80, now 25% off) Another pair of Nike Cortezes on a sales roundup?! Yes! $60 at Lord & Taylor Buy

$300, Walmart Apple iPad mini 4 $300 (was $400, now 25% off) Yet another good one for mom: Apple’s (extremely light) iPad mini for $100 off its usual price. $300 at Walmart Buy

$139, Walmart Alpine Furniture Flynn Nightstand $139 (was $250, now 44% off) A “much more expensive than it looks” two-drawer nightstand. $139 at Walmart Buy

$98, Coach Coach Crosby Driver Shoes $98 (was $195, now 50% off) And if you are comfortable buying her a pair of shoes, these are some mom moccasins if we’ve ever seen some. $98 at Coach Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, bed sheets, coffee makers, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.



Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

