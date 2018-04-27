41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Marni to Madewell

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

We got a little carried away today with the deals — but we just kept finding new ones! Below, the on-sale goodies we unearthed (including a lot of Mother’s Day–appropriate gifts, like a Cuisinart blender, a pair of elegant gold earrings, and an iPad mini).

Stuart Weitzman Partingo
$218 (was $435, now 50% off)

A sensible pair of chunky black sandals that wouldn’t be out of place in Katy Schneider’s recent cool-summer-sandals roundup.

7 for All Mankind Bow Tie Sleeve Tee in Poppy
$74 (was $99, now 25% off)

A bright-red tee adorned with two cheerful and floppy bows.

Dior Beauty All-in-Brow 3D
$39 (was $52, now 25% off)

A handy little eyebrow kit that’s actually Dior’s first foray into eyebrow-kit-land.

JR by John Robshaw Gula Accent Pillow
$128 (was $160, now 20% off)

Freshen up the living room this spring with a delicately-floral-strewn John Robshaw pillow.

Steve Madden Aida Sandals
$60 (was $80, now 25% off)

Who knew that Steve Madden made such elegant sandals?

Juice Beauty Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit
$52 (was $100, now 48% off)

For those who are feeling a little rough around the edges: an anti-wrinkle kit featuring a booster serum, a moisturizer, and an eye treatment from Juice Beauty.

Cuisinart Velocity Ultra Blender
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

This powerful Cuisinart blender is one of the many Cuisinart products on sale at Saks right now.

Mauviel M’Passion Beating Bowl
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

Molly Yeh’s favorite (and gorgeous) mixing bowl, from Mauviel, is on sale (along with a whole slew of Mauviel products).

Grosche Frankfurt Pour Over Coffee Maker
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

This Grosche pour-over coffee maker was recently named one of our best gifts for coffee lovers — it’s filterless and pretty enough to leave out on the kitchen counter.

T by Alexander Wang Mini Skirt
$86 (was $167, now 49% off)

A striped A-line miniskirt from T by Alexander Wang featuring a leather trim waistband. (Here’s its original listing before it sold out on the Alexander Wang site.)

Casio Retro Vintage Watch
$59 (was $73, now 19% off)

Not your standard retro Casio watch.

Marni Sandals
$244 (was $349, now 30% off)

These Marni sandal-slash-sneakers are from a few seasons ago (which is why they’re popping up on Yoox), and they are just fugly enough.

Vans Hi Reissue Sneakers
$89 (was $134, now 34% off)

These men’s Vans high-tops can double as work shoes.

See by Chloé Polina Coin Purse
$116 (was $145, now 20% off)

What a dainty little coin purse from See by Chloé.

Diane von Furstenberg New Savilla Woven Wrap Dress
$179 (was $298, now 40% off)

Anything under $200 is a good price for a DVF wrap dress.

Diane von Furstenberg O-Ring Clutch
$149 (was $248, now 40% off)

A stripy clutch to get you through weddings season.

Diane von Furstenberg Hammered Hoop Earrings
$101 (was $168, now 40% off)

Good Mother’s Day gift alert! A pair of understated hammered-brass hoop earrings.

Rachel Comey Pima Earrings
$64 (was $92, now 30% off)

And now a pair of earrings for yourself: some plastic Rachel Comey danglers, the official cool-girl earring of 2018.

Madewell Bayview Tiered Midi Dress
$77 (was $118, now 35% off)

We included this in yesterday’s “spring dresses on sale” update and just had to share it again, as it is such a perfect easy-breezy warm-weather frock.

Tretorn Lina Faux Fur Rain Booties
$70 (was $100, now 30% off)

Some sensible, non-hideous, and faux-fur-lined rain boots from Tretorn.

Joshua Sanders Knot Slides
$197 (was $281, now 30% off)

A fancy pair of Birkenstock-y sandals from Joshua Sanders.

A.P.C. Chaussons Fleurus Flats
$193 (was $275, now 30% off)

Not to get too personal, but we are thinking of buying these A.P.C. slip-ons for ourselves!

A.P.C. Yogi Sweatshirt
$133 (was $190, now 30% off)

Another A.P.C. item: a simple sweatshirt in a very nice shade of “caramel.”

AmazonBasics Classic Backpack
$14 (was $18, now 22% off)

A bunch of AmazonBasics products are on sale right now, including this bright-white backpack that feels very “fashion” to us.

AmazonBasics 400 Thread Count Sheet Set, Sateen Finish, Full
$36 (was $45, now 20% off)

Lots of positive reviews for these 400-thread-count AmazonBasics sheets, including someone who kept it simple: “So soft and gorgeous. True luxury.” We’re sold!

Stone & Beam Industrial Concrete Table Lamp
$42 (was $80, now 48% off)

As we noted yesterday, select pieces from Amazon’s sort of “country cottage”–inspired furniture line Stone & Beam are on sale. We quite like this lamp with a concrete base.

True&Co True Weekend Adjustable Strap Bra
$42 (was $54, now 22% off)

A bra for when you don’t want to wear a bra, courtesy of True&Co.

Stella McCartney Bella Admiring Bikini
$45 (was $90, now 50% off)

A real classy pair of “mahogany rose”–colored, lace-adorned underwear from Stella McCartney.

Karen Walker Superstars Solar Harvest Sunglasses
$196 (was $280, now 30% off)

A very cool pair of purple-lensed sunnies from Karen Walker.

UPPAbaby 2015 G-Luxe Jake Stroller
$224 (was $279, now 20% off)

A lightweight (it’s only 15 pounds) UPPAbaby umbrella stroller for bebe.

Some Ware Summit Storage Basket
$63 (was $90, now 30% off)

Maxine Builder’s basket-storage piece inspired us.

Stutterheim Sandviken Jacket
$102 (was $340, now 70% off)

$102 is a very good price for a status Stutterheim!

Baserange Mississippi Swim Top
$63 (was $90, now 30% off)

Could this be … the perfect black bikini?

Baserange Bell Swim Pants
$62 (was $72, now 14% off)
Nike Cortez Leather Sneakers
$60 (was $80, now 25% off)

Another pair of Nike Cortezes on a sales roundup?! Yes!

Converse High-Top Suede Sneakers
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

And some very sleek all-white leather Converse high-tops.

Apple iPad mini 4
$300 (was $400, now 25% off)

Yet another good one for mom: Apple’s (extremely light) iPad mini for $100 off its usual price.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Plaque Control Toothbrush
$40 (was $60, now 33% off)

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush isn’t the Tesla of toothbrushes, but it’s maybe a very reliable Subaru.

Alpine Furniture Flynn Nightstand
$139 (was $250, now 44% off)

A “much more expensive than it looks” two-drawer nightstand.

Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick 11-Inch Square Griddle
$30 (was $43, now 30% off)

This nonstick griddle is another good gift for mom.

Ansene Duvet Cover, Full
$140 (was $238, now 41% off)

A striped duvet cover (that isn’t your usual striped duvet cover).

Coach Crosby Driver Shoes
$98 (was $195, now 50% off)

And if you are comfortable buying her a pair of shoes, these are some mom moccasins if we’ve ever seen some.

