27 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Tory Burch to Miu Miu

The last week’s sales included a sale-on-sale at Urban Outfitters, spring dresses, Rio Viera-Newton–beloved Klairs beauty products, men’s gorpcore, a DVF wallet, and a bed from Walmart that looks a lot more expensive than it is. Below, we picked out the best of the rest of the internet’s sales bins.

Cult Gaia Luna Bamboo Bag
$164 (was $219, now 25% off)

We have a hard time resisting Instagram-famous Cult Gaia bags. We love this chunky beaded strap.

$164 at Spring
Tory Burch Gigi Leather Strap Watch, 28mm
$135 (was $225, now 40% off)

Good Mother’s Day gift alert! A sophisticated and simple Tory Burch watch.

$135 at Nordstrom
Cosabella Bella Contrast-Trim Robe
$68 (was $98, now 31% off)

Speaking of Mother’s Day: She’ll likely appreciate this two-tone, warm-weather Cosabella robe.

$68 at Neiman Marcus
Spanx Essential Stretch Leggings
$68 (was $98, now 31% off)

These Spanx leggings-as-pants (which we’ve mused about before) are on sale again.

$68 at Neiman Marcus
Diane von Furstenberg Belted Cheeky One-Piece
$171 (was $228, now 25% off)

There’s a Friends & Family sale happening right now at Diane von Furstenberg where new, full-priced items are 25 percent off. This one-piece bathing suit is going to be quite flattering.

$171 at Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Check Silk Tie Waist Minidress
$87 (was $348, now 75% off)

Another DVF deal, this one from Nordstrom Rack: a spring dress that matches our beloved wallet.

$87 at Nordstrom Rack
Equipment Trista Dress
$197 (was $228, now 14% off)

A few more spring dresses on sale: this short, flouncy Equipment number is made from 100 percent silk.

$197 at Revolve
Vince Camuto Release Hem Denim Dress
$95 (was $119, now 20% off)

Last one: a dark-denim T-shirt dress from Vince Camuto with some oversize pockets.

$95 at Nordstrom
Superga 2750 Cotu Multi Stripe Sneakers
$46 (was $65, now 29% off)

A very cheerful pair of light-blue Supergas with a stripy border.

$46 at Shopbop
Deux Lux x Shopbop Backpack
$27 (was $45, now 40% off)

Pair them with this pastel-purple backpack from Deux Lux.

$27 at Shopbop
Nuloom 5’ x 7’5” Blythe Rug in Gray
$121 (was $189, now 36% off)

A goes-with-any-room rug from Nuloom.

$121 at Walmart
Bon Bebe Newborn Girl Bodysuit, Pants & Bib
$3 (was $11, now 73% off)

$3 is an absurd price for this adorable newborn-baby set, but we’re not complaining!

$3 at Walmart
Elizabeth and James Eloise Field Tassel Bag
$197 (was $395, now 50% off)

It’s time to pack away your big, clunky black tote for the season and get yourself a spring-appropriate everyday cross-body bag courtesy of Elizabeth and James.

$197 at Neiman Marcus
Tory Burch Lucitano Skirt
$49 (was $195, now 75% off)

$49 is a great price for this kicky corduroy Tory Burch skirt.

$49 at Tory Burch
Tory Burch Wade Flare Jean
$79 (was $198, now 60% off)

And $79 is a great price for these Tory Burch flared black cords.

$79 at Tory Burch
Courtshop Tommy/Karma Jeans
$36 (was $86, now 58% off)

A similar silhouette, in a bright-blue denim, from Courtshop.

$36 at Spring
Coach Lola Ballet Flats
$117 (was $195, now 40% off)

These classic Coach shoes are on sale just in time for black-ballet-flats-paired-with-cropped-flares season.

$117 at Coach
Barton Perreira for FWRD Carnaby Sunglasses
$198 (was $395, now 50% off)

We love these pink lenses plus tan frames from Barton Perreira.

$198 at FWRD
Saturdays NYC Angus Long Sleeve Shirt
$100 (was $125, now 20% off)

A sturdy canvas black men’s button-down from Saturdays NYC.

$100 at East Dane
Miu Miu Ballet Flats
$420 (was $600, now 30% off)

These scalloped pink-and-white Miu Miu flats are deeply delightful.

$420 at Yoox
Schutz Moranita Heels
$63 (was $170, now 63% off)

Metallic silver is our new favorite “neutral” — it surprisingly goes with just about anything. These Schutz heels can be worn with jeans or a fancy cocktail dress.

$63 at Revolve
Ted Baker London Jencon Mirrored Large Icon Tote
$30 (was $349, now 91% off)

Match them with this (91 percent off!) Ted Baker tote.

$30 at Nordstrom Rack
Striped Ssafia Beach Towel
$10 (was $29, now 66% off)

This is one of the nicest $10 beach towels we’ve ever encountered.

$10 at One Kings Lane
S’well Monochrome Stainless Steel Water Bottle
$26 (was $35, now 26% off)

People with S’well water bottles tend to really love their S’well water bottles. We like this teal, but S’wells in all colors are currently 25 percent off at Saks.

$26 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Jonathan Adler Muse Noir Candle
$59 (was $78, now 24% off)

This classic Jonathan Adler candle (with notes of bergamot, black plum, amber, and vetiver) makes an excellent host or hostess gift.

$59 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Maeve Boise Embroidered Chambray Buttondown
$48 (was $118, now 59% off)

Have you heard that embroidery is the new ceramics? Get in on the trend with this lovely chambray button-down from Maeve (that’s an extra 40 percent off its sale price).

$48 at Anthropologie
Frida 8” Metal Planter
$42 (was $69, now 39% off)

Yesterday, we highlighted our favorite things from Urban Outfitters’ sale-on-sale (where everything on sale is an extra 30 percent off) and forgot to include this stately black planter!

$42 at Urban Outfitters
