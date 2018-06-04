27 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Tory Burch to Miu Miu

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

The last week’s sales included a sale-on-sale at Urban Outfitters, spring dresses, Rio Viera-Newton–beloved Klairs beauty products, men’s gorpcore, a DVF wallet, and a bed from Walmart that looks a lot more expensive than it is. Below, we picked out the best of the rest of the internet’s sales bins.

$171, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Belted Cheeky One-Piece $171 (was $228, now 25% off) There’s a Friends & Family sale happening right now at Diane von Furstenberg where new, full-priced items are 25 percent off. This one-piece bathing suit is going to be quite flattering. $171 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy with code: YOUAREFAMILY

Photo: QQ $95, Nordstrom Vince Camuto Release Hem Denim Dress $95 (was $119, now 20% off) Last one: a dark-denim T-shirt dress from Vince Camuto with some oversize pockets. $95 at Nordstrom Buy

Photo: 17-11-28 annarachford AM2 B2 robstebler W $46, Shopbop Superga 2750 Cotu Multi Stripe Sneakers $46 (was $65, now 29% off) A very cheerful pair of light-blue Supergas with a stripy border. $46 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 17-12-12 Accessories AM1 B1 dylanremis W $27, Shopbop Deux Lux x Shopbop Backpack $27 (was $45, now 40% off) Pair them with this pastel-purple backpack from Deux Lux. $27 at Shopbop Buy

$3, Walmart Bon Bebe Newborn Girl Bodysuit, Pants & Bib $3 (was $11, now 73% off) $3 is an absurd price for this adorable newborn-baby set, but we’re not complaining! $3 at Walmart Buy

$197, Neiman Marcus Elizabeth and James Eloise Field Tassel Bag $197 (was $395, now 50% off) It’s time to pack away your big, clunky black tote for the season and get yourself a spring-appropriate everyday cross-body bag courtesy of Elizabeth and James. $197 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$49, Tory Burch Tory Burch Lucitano Skirt $49 (was $195, now 75% off) $49 is a great price for this kicky corduroy Tory Burch skirt. $49 at Tory Burch Buy

$79, Tory Burch Tory Burch Wade Flare Jean $79 (was $198, now 60% off) And $79 is a great price for these Tory Burch flared black cords. $79 at Tory Burch Buy

$117, Coach Coach Lola Ballet Flats $117 (was $195, now 40% off) These classic Coach shoes are on sale just in time for black-ballet-flats-paired-with-cropped-flares season. $117 at Coach Buy

$198, FWRD Barton Perreira for FWRD Carnaby Sunglasses $198 (was $395, now 50% off) We love these pink lenses plus tan frames from Barton Perreira. $198 at FWRD Buy

$420, Yoox Miu Miu Ballet Flats $420 (was $600, now 30% off) These scalloped pink-and-white Miu Miu flats are deeply delightful. $420 at Yoox Buy

$63, Revolve Schutz Moranita Heels $63 (was $170, now 63% off) Metallic silver is our new favorite “neutral” — it surprisingly goes with just about anything. These Schutz heels can be worn with jeans or a fancy cocktail dress. $63 at Revolve Buy

$30, Nordstrom Rack Ted Baker London Jencon Mirrored Large Icon Tote $30 (was $349, now 91% off) Match them with this (91 percent off!) Ted Baker tote. $30 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$48, Anthropologie Maeve Boise Embroidered Chambray Buttondown $48 (was $118, now 59% off) Have you heard that embroidery is the new ceramics? Get in on the trend with this lovely chambray button-down from Maeve (that’s an extra 40 percent off its sale price). $48 at Anthropologie Buy

