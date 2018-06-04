27 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Tory Burch to Miu Miu

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
The last week’s sales included a sale-on-sale at Urban Outfitters, spring dresses, Rio Viera-Newton–beloved Klairs beauty products, men’s gorpcore, a DVF wallet, and a bed from Walmart that looks a lot more expensive than it is. Below, we picked out the best of the rest of the internet’s sales bins.
We have a hard time resisting Instagram-famous Cult Gaia bags. We love this chunky beaded strap.
Good Mother’s Day gift alert! A sophisticated and simple Tory Burch watch.
Speaking of Mother’s Day: She’ll likely appreciate this two-tone, warm-weather Cosabella robe.
These Spanx leggings-as-pants (which we’ve mused about before) are on sale again.
There’s a Friends & Family sale happening right now at Diane von Furstenberg where new, full-priced items are 25 percent off. This one-piece bathing suit is going to be quite flattering.
Another DVF deal, this one from Nordstrom Rack: a spring dress that matches our beloved wallet.
A few more spring dresses on sale: this short, flouncy Equipment number is made from 100 percent silk.
Last one: a dark-denim T-shirt dress from Vince Camuto with some oversize pockets.
A very cheerful pair of light-blue Supergas with a stripy border.
Pair them with this pastel-purple backpack from Deux Lux.
A goes-with-any-room rug from Nuloom.
$3 is an absurd price for this adorable newborn-baby set, but we’re not complaining!
It’s time to pack away your big, clunky black tote for the season and get yourself a spring-appropriate everyday cross-body bag courtesy of Elizabeth and James.
$49 is a great price for this kicky corduroy Tory Burch skirt.
And $79 is a great price for these Tory Burch flared black cords.
A similar silhouette, in a bright-blue denim, from Courtshop.
These classic Coach shoes are on sale just in time for black-ballet-flats-paired-with-cropped-flares season.
We love these pink lenses plus tan frames from Barton Perreira.
A sturdy canvas black men’s button-down from Saturdays NYC.
These scalloped pink-and-white Miu Miu flats are deeply delightful.
Metallic silver is our new favorite “neutral” — it surprisingly goes with just about anything. These Schutz heels can be worn with jeans or a fancy cocktail dress.
Match them with this (91 percent off!) Ted Baker tote.
This is one of the nicest $10 beach towels we’ve ever encountered.
People with S’well water bottles tend to really love their S’well water bottles. We like this teal, but S’wells in all colors are currently 25 percent off at Saks.
This classic Jonathan Adler candle (with notes of bergamot, black plum, amber, and vetiver) makes an excellent host or hostess gift.
Have you heard that embroidery is the new ceramics? Get in on the trend with this lovely chambray button-down from Maeve (that’s an extra 40 percent off its sale price).
Yesterday, we highlighted our favorite things from Urban Outfitters’ sale-on-sale (where everything on sale is an extra 30 percent off) and forgot to include this stately black planter!
