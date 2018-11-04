One of Rio’s Favorite Raccoon-Eye Eliminators Is on Sale

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

Our obsessive beauty columnist Rio Viera-Newton has written about this handy pen from Yves Saint Laurent multiple times. It’s one of her go-to dark-circle eliminators, and she likes to use it on her “nights out” when she’s going for a look that’s a little more glam. Here’s how she suggests you using the Touche Eclat: “After putting on eye cream (or if you’re having a foundation day, after putting on your foundation) apply this over the dark circles under your eyes. The consistency of this product is actually quite thin and blendable, so I use it liberally. While you can use this solo to cancel out darkness, I believe it works best underneath concealer. This makes the color-correcting aspect of your concealer job about five times as effective.” Right now, it’s on sale at Orchard Mile for 21 percent off in ten different shades.

$30, Orchard Mile Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat $30 (was $38, now 21% off) $30 at Orchard Mile Buy

