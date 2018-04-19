The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

The Norwegian Government Had to Ask Teens to Not Have Sex in Roundabouts

This is apparently a problem in the Nordic nation.

11:50 a.m.

Jackie Aina’s Highlighters Are Coming to Sephora

La Bronze deserves la gold.

11:50 a.m.

9 Rajneeshpuram Residents on What Wild Wild Country Got Wrong

And what Ma Anand Sheela was really like in the flesh.

11:26 a.m.

How I Rescued a Rental With Bad Light

You know how you look in the waiting room of a doctor’s office? That was the vibe.

11:18 a.m.

I Joined a Procrastination Support Group and It Changed My Life

The behavioral techniques were helpful, but it was the support network that pushed me to finally get things done.

11:07 a.m.

The Jury and the Family Speak Out As the Nanny Trial Ends

“These jurors went through hell.”

11:03 a.m.

This on-Sale Leather Butterfly Chair Is More Santa Fe Estate Than Freshman Dorm

Embrace the butterfly chair–issance.

11:01 a.m.

Samantha Bee, Serious Journalist, Investigates Sean Hannity the Serial Killer

Well, he does have average intellect.

10:25 a.m.

Karlie Kloss’s Face Has a New Job With Estée Lauder

She joins Kendall Jenner and Carolyn Murphy as a global brand ambassador.

10:25 a.m.

Here’s Justin Theroux Hanging Out With a 25-Year-Old Model

Edgy or no?

10:05 a.m.

Cynthia Nixon Comes for ‘the Bad Cuomo’ on Colbert

Her deft performance underscores that the governor should be taking his primary challenger seriously.

9:25 a.m.

The ‘Cocaine Babe’ Was Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

She infamously posted all about her vacation on Instagram before getting busted for drug smuggling.

8:41 a.m.

Marc Jacobs Contemporary Division Designer Out After 71 Days

Short, even by fashion’s standards.

8:37 a.m.

M.A.C’s New Primers Double As Shimmery Highlighters

They can be used with or without makeup.

8:00 a.m.

An Artist’s Apartment Where Just About Everything Is on Exhibit

“Rooms can become livable works of art,” says Doug Meyer.

7:00 a.m.

The Power of Olivia Pope’s Beauty on Scandal

For seven seasons of Scandal, the most beautiful woman in the world was black.

7:00 a.m.

The Struggle of Learning How to Be a Girlfriend for the First Time

I’d never had to look out for anyone besides myself before — and getting out of my solo mind-set involved a steep learning curve.

6:30 a.m.

These Pink and Red Shoes Are Calling Your Name

It’s finally mule season.

6:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Had an Abortion at 7 Months Pregnant

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

Yesterday at 10:51 p.m.

Why the Harper’s Publisher Allegedly Wanted to Run Katie Roiphe’s #MeToo Story

James Marcus was reportedly fired from the magazine for opposing the controversial piece.