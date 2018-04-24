Sarah Jessica Parker Wants to Design Your Wedding Gown

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker knows her way around wedding dresses — from Carrie Bradshaw’s pointy gown that she was left at the altar in, to the montage of dresses she (as Carrie) was photographed in for Vogue, to the black wedding dress that Parker actually wore for her own wedding to Matthew Broderick. Given all of that, the woman has worn more wedding dresses than most people do in a lifetime. And she’s graciously passing on that information to us non-Bradshaw plebes in the form of a ten-piece “bridal look” collection for Gilt.

The collection targets the modern bride, and is, in Parker’s words, “very, very simple.” They’re meant to be practical (despite the plethora of bodysuits) and versatile. Parker told Women’s Wear Daily, “The intent is they should be usable outside of that special occasion. Whether you’re the person walking down the aisle, or you’re attending, these are all pieces that should be relevant in your closet.”

The SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal Collection launched today on Gilt, and is priced between $295 and $2,395. Each piece comes in sizes 0 through 14. And yes, there are several black dresses, if you want to channel SJP before she was Carrie.