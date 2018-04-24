You Can Now Wear Headlines Like This One on a Cut T-shirt

My Other Shirt Is a Turtleneck Tee.

At the Cut, we work to serve you headlines you want to dive into — online and in print, and now, on T-shirts.

Today, we launched the Cut Shop, a print-on-demand T-shirt store in partnership with Merch by Amazon, featuring 30-plus shirts with past hits, recent viral headlines, and timely phrases, including “My Other Shirt Is a Turtleneck,” “I Love My Curvy Wife,” “Millennial Pink,” and “I Survived Union Pool.”

A new shirt will be added to the shop each week, allowing the Cut to respond instantly to the latest news and memes. (And your wardrobe to be just as up-to-date.) The lightweight, classic fit shirts are available in women’s, men’s, and youth sizes for $24.99. And here’s the best part: If you’ve got Amazon Prime, your package will arrive before the next news cycle.

In 2018, T-shirts have become walking headlines, and headlines instant T-shirts. In some ways, they serve the same purpose: to repackage big ideas in ways that are eye-catching and easily digestible, and that you’d want to share with others. Wearing a T-shirt with John Mayer’s face on it, for example, isn’t so different from sharing an article about his new song about bath bombs. Which is all to say that like anything on the internet, T-shirts are a way to feel a part of something.

Join us.

Let Me Fat In Peace Tee
Photo: New York Magazine
Let Me Fat In Peace Tee
$25, Amazon
$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Ask a Boss Tee
Photo: New York Magazine
Ask a Boss Tee
$25, Amazon
$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Engagement Chicken Tee
Photo: New York Magazine
Engagement Chicken Tee
$25, Amazon
$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
What Do Jared and Ivanka Do All Day? Tee
Photo: New York Magazine
What Do Jared and Ivanka Do All Day? Tee
$25, Amazon
$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
I Think About This A Lot Tee
Photo: New York Magazine
I Think About This A Lot Tee
$25, Amazon
$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
I Survived Union Pool Tee
Photo: New York Magazine
I Survived Union Pool Tee
$25, Amazon
$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

