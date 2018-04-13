22 Things to Buy From Shopbop’s Biggest Sale of the Year

What to Buy From Shopbop’s Biggest Sale of the Year

With music festivals and wedding season in full swing, there are plenty of reasons to buy new clothes. If you’ve been resisting the urge so far, let us tempt you with Shopbop’s enormous, annual Event of the Season sale.

Most items on the site are included in the promotion, and the more you spend, the more you save. Orders under $500 are eligible for 20 percent off, while orders over $500 will receive 25 percent off. The discount even applies to sale items, so if you’re intent on getting the biggest discount possible, stock your cart with things that are already on sale for a further reduction. Just remember to use code EVENT18.

There’s a ton to comb through, but we’ve rounded up our favorites below. From breezy spring dresses to fresh kicks and a beachy tote, scroll down to shop them all.

Splendid Ruffle Tee
$46, Shopbop
Shashi Mariel Earrings
Photo: 18-02-28 Accessories AM1 B3 raypfeiffer W
$36, Shopbop
Phat Buddha Duffy Square Crop Top
Photo: 18-01-17 keilaniasmus PM1 B6 phillee W
$50, Shopbop
Onzie Mesh Long Sleeve Hoodie
$52, Shopbop
The Fifth Label Frisbee Sweater
Photo: 18-02-23 oksanajager PM2 B5 davidaustin W
$62, Shopbop
Evidnt Wide Leg Cropped Pants
Photo: 18-03-20 oksanajager PM2 B4 laurazastrow W
$54, Shopbop
Cult Gaia Rhea Earrings
$70, Shopbop
Free People Love Of My Life Dress
Photo: 18-02-14 brittmaren AM2 B5 laurazastrow W
$86, Shopbop
Studio 33 Smol Wristlet Pouch
$76, Shopbop
Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses
$47, Shopbop
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Photo: 18-01-24 zoranakuzmanovic PM2 B3 davidaustin W
$80, Shopbop
WOS33 Classic Sneakers
$71, Shopbop
Peixoto Isla One Piece
Photo: 17-10-20 rozagough AM2 B9 robstebler W
$93, Shopbop
Madewell Tabitha Mules
$111, Shopbop
Astr the Label Miranda Dress
Photo: 18-03-19 kristinkagay PM1 B9 jentricolello W
$110, Shopbop
AG Mya Jacket
$180, Shopbop
Faithfull the Brand Camila Cross Body Box Bag
Photo: 18-02-23 Accessories PM1 B2 sharonvanorny W
$87, Shopbop
Agolde Jamie High Rise Classic Jeans
$126, Shopbop
Sam Edelman Loraine Loafers
$96, Shopbop
Bella Dahl Pleated Crop Leg Jumpsuit
Photo: 18-03-19 kristinkagay AM2 B9 jentricolello W
$130, Shopbop
Free People Alexa Duster
$118, Shopbop
Truss Medium Handwoven Tote
Photo: 17-11-22 Accessories AM1 B9 corypeterson W
$164, Shopbop
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿

