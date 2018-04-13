22 Things to Buy From Shopbop’s Biggest Sale of the Year

With music festivals and wedding season in full swing, there are plenty of reasons to buy new clothes. If you’ve been resisting the urge so far, let us tempt you with Shopbop’s enormous, annual Event of the Season sale.
Most items on the site are included in the promotion, and the more you spend, the more you save. Orders under $500 are eligible for 20 percent off, while orders over $500 will receive 25 percent off. The discount even applies to sale items, so if you’re intent on getting the biggest discount possible, stock your cart with things that are already on sale for a further reduction. Just remember to use code EVENT18.
There’s a ton to comb through, but we’ve rounded up our favorites below. From breezy spring dresses to fresh kicks and a beachy tote, scroll down to shop them all.