22 Things to Buy From Shopbop’s Biggest Sale of the Year

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

With music festivals and wedding season in full swing, there are plenty of reasons to buy new clothes. If you’ve been resisting the urge so far, let us tempt you with Shopbop’s enormous, annual Event of the Season sale.

Most items on the site are included in the promotion, and the more you spend, the more you save. Orders under $500 are eligible for 20 percent off, while orders over $500 will receive 25 percent off. The discount even applies to sale items, so if you’re intent on getting the biggest discount possible, stock your cart with things that are already on sale for a further reduction. Just remember to use code EVENT18.

There’s a ton to comb through, but we’ve rounded up our favorites below. From breezy spring dresses to fresh kicks and a beachy tote, scroll down to shop them all.

Photo: 18-02-28 Accessories AM1 B3 raypfeiffer W $36, Shopbop Shashi Mariel Earrings $36 (was $45, now 20% off) $36 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-01-17 keilaniasmus PM1 B6 phillee W $50, Shopbop Phat Buddha Duffy Square Crop Top $50 (was $62, now 19% off) $50 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-02-23 oksanajager PM2 B5 davidaustin W $62, Shopbop The Fifth Label Frisbee Sweater $62 (was $78, now 21% off) $62 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-03-20 oksanajager PM2 B4 laurazastrow W $54, Shopbop Evidnt Wide Leg Cropped Pants $54 (was $68, now 21% off) $54 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-02-14 brittmaren AM2 B5 laurazastrow W $86, Shopbop Free People Love Of My Life Dress $86 (was $108, now 20% off) $86 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-01-24 zoranakuzmanovic PM2 B3 davidaustin W $80, Shopbop Adidas by Stella McCartney $80 (was $100, now 20% off) $80 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 17-10-20 rozagough AM2 B9 robstebler W $93, Shopbop Peixoto Isla One Piece $93 (was $116, now 20% off) $93 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-03-19 kristinkagay PM1 B9 jentricolello W $110, Shopbop Astr the Label Miranda Dress $110 (was $138, now 20% off) $110 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-02-23 Accessories PM1 B2 sharonvanorny W $87, Shopbop Faithfull the Brand Camila Cross Body Box Bag $87 (was $109, now 20% off) $87 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

$126, Shopbop Agolde Jamie High Rise Classic Jeans $126 (was $158, now 20% off) $126 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 18-03-19 kristinkagay AM2 B9 jentricolello W $130, Shopbop Bella Dahl Pleated Crop Leg Jumpsuit $130 (was $163, now 20% off) $130 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

Photo: 17-11-22 Accessories AM1 B9 corypeterson W $164, Shopbop Truss Medium Handwoven Tote $164 (was $205, now 20% off) $164 at Shopbop Buy with code: EVENT18

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿