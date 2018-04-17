Cult Favorite Brand Shu Uemura Will Release a Quirky Lipstick Collection

Photo: Courtesy of Yazbukey for Shu Uemura

The beauty brand that gave us Super Mario Brothers face wash and the cult-favorite eyelash curler just made the case for wearing metallic lipstick the rest of the year. As part of their latest collaboration with Paris-based jewelry designer Yazbukey, Shu Uemura will launch nine new lipstick shades and four metallic lip liners that will make bold metallic looks wearable for daytime. The designer and beauty brand previously collaborated in 2015 on a line of kitschy cleansers and makeup products, and this new one is all about attitude, specifically “mattitude.”

Yazbukey and Shu Uemura both formulated and categorized the new creamy matte shades to fit a specific mood. They added Yaz Red to the Sexy Red category; Coral Dance and Brown is Brown to the Lovely Nude one; Rose Flows and Éclair Pink to the Quirky Pink category; and Magenta Spell, Currant Mood, Powder Blue, and Grape Jam to the Edgy Berry group. There are also four Magic Metallic Lip Liners in the collection. Shu Uemura suggests adding a hint of the liner for a bold statement. For a subtler look, the gold, sliver, pink, or bronze liners can be used to add some color to a clear lip gloss.

The lipsticks come in translucent tubes with Yazbukey’s signature graphic lip motif. While there are nine new shades, the Yazbukey designs will be placed on seven older shades as well. The packaging for the lip liners is more understated, but they still stand out with bold metallic stripes that wrap around the lid and the tube.

On Instagram, Yazbukey teased the collection will be available soon.

