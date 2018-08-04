SNL’s Nike Premiered the World’s Most Useful Leggings

Finally, Saturday Night Live’s Nike is giving us workout clothes that we can use as intended, every single day: The “Pro-Chiller Leggings,” designed for lounging on the couch, in bed, and on the other side of the couch. While the parodical commercial — featuring Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, and Melissa Villaseñor — starts off with shots of Gardner and Villaseñor wearing the leggings as they perform strenuous physical activity, it soon becomes much more realistic and way. too. real. As McKinnon says in the commercial, “leggings can be used as pants, pajamas, and a napkin.” Can’t argue with that.