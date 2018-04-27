One of the easiest ways to update your closet each season is to add in current color trends. And while it’s probably inadvisable to replace your whole wardrobe with a fleeting palette-du-jour, adding a few fresh pieces can go a long way. Accessories, especially, are a smart way to incorporate timely hues, and many of us switch those up anyway. One prime example: A new work bag in lilac is a stylish asset that can take you through spring and summer. See below for the color trends to know about now, along with impactful pieces in each category. If you can’t decide which you’ll use most, we recommend one of the featured Senreve bags, which are as functional as they are fashionable.

Sorbet Pastels

Red, White, and Blue

Juicy Brights

Bold and Saturated

Summer Whites

