On Tuesday, Stormy Daniels’s attorney released a sketch of the man who allegedly threatened the adult-film star in an attempt to keep her from discussing her affair with President Donald Trump. The incident apparently went down in 2011, when Daniels was standing at her car in a parking lot and a man she didn’t know approached her. He allegedly said, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.” Daniels also claimed that the man said of her daughter in the backseat, “That’s a beautiful girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Threatening someone, particularly a mother and her child, and causing them to fear for their lives is absolutely no laughing matter. However, Daniels’s sketch and description of the man — he’s between 5’9” and 6 feet tall, is in his 30s to early 40s, has some light facial hair, and is “lean but fit” — seems to fit, well, every generic white male celebrity. So internet sleuths (by that we mean, Twitter users) have come to some hilarious conclusions about the man’s identity:

Tom Brady:

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray:

The lead character of Richard Linklater’s movie Boyhood (played by Ellar Coltrane):

There was a dark side to Richard Linklater's leisurely Boyhood shooting schedule. pic.twitter.com/5JErJdcYyE — appetizer sampler entrée™ (@TimDuffy) April 17, 2018

Smith Jerrod of Sex and the City (played by Jason Lewis):

Stephen Amell, the star of Arrow:

Jon Bon Jovi:

The Matt Damon puppet from Team America: World Police:

The man who attacked Stormy Daniels -- according to this sketch from The View today -- looks exactly like Matt Damon's puppet in "Team America" pic.twitter.com/ECrQgpY6f7 — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) April 17, 2018

Chad Michael Murray (remember him??):

What the Person Who You Think Is the Stormy Daniels Harasser Says About You. pic.twitter.com/j5Xw8CsUxm — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 17, 2018

Billy Bush:

Just sayin'. Could be anyone. pic.twitter.com/pV0h4Nv9Q8 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 17, 2018

But one suspect already took to Twitter to clear his name, as he’s not tall enough to match the description:

I thought the description said he was 6’ 2”! I am all good. https://t.co/SLuV118UUv — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011 ... Mooch better have an alibi ... pic.twitter.com/o19l9x6cEr — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 17, 2018

So that narrows it down.